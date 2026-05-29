In this episode of Transforming India – The Road to 2047, presented by Mint in partnership with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, host Alokesh Bhattacharyya explores how India’s capital markets are shaping the nation’s financial future.

JSA Advocates and Solicitors is a top-tier, full-service Indian law firm. Established in 1991, at the start of India’s economic liberalisation, the firm has built a strong reputation for handling complex and high-stakes legal and commercial matters. The firm is organised around specialist practice areas and industry sectors. It works closely with leading Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, global financial institutions, and government and statutory bodies on important corporate, financing, and disputes mandates. JSA has a team of over 700 legal professionals, including 180+ partners, and operates from 10 offices across seven cities in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The firm is consistently recognised as a top-tier practice by leading international legal directories, including Chambers & Partners (Asia-Pacific and Global), Legal 500, and AsiaLaw.

Article Insights

JSA are most popular: within International Law, Consumer Protection and Law Department Performance topic(s)

in Europe

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

self

In this episode of Transforming India – The Road to 2047, presented by Mint in partnership with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, host Alokesh Bhattacharyya explores how India’s capital markets are shaping the nation’s financial future. Joining the conversation are Madhurima Mukherjee and Anuj Pethia, Partners at JSA, who bring deep expertise across IPOs and cross-border capital market transactions. They discuss evolving regulatory frameworks, SEBI’s shift toward rationalisation, the IPO landscape, foreign capital trends, and the rise of reverse flipping among Indian startups, along with the growing role of GIFT City in global capital flows. The episode also highlights the importance of governance, ESG considerations, and investor protection, alongside emerging areas like fintech and digital assets. Together, these insights underscore how strong regulation and innovation can build resilient capital pathways for India’s journey to 2047.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.