2026 Edition Of Legal 500: Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide

Duane Morris & Selvam LLP has once again contributed to the Singapore chapter of the Legal 500: Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide 2026.

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Duane Morris & Selvam LLP has once again contributed to the Singapore chapter of the Legal 500: Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide 2026.

This country-specific Q&A provides an overview of Mergers & Acquisitions laws and regulations applicable in Singapore. As the M&A landscape continues to evolve, staying ahead of regulatory shifts and market trends is more critical than ever. Our team offers in-depth analysis and practical insights for businesses navigating the region’s complex transactional environment.



A huge congratulations to our authors Leon Yee (Chairman), Ramiro Rodriguez (Director), Jennifer Lo (Associate Director), and Jacqueline Ho (Associate) for their expertise and hard work in delivering this comprehensive Singapore chapter.



Click here to read the full chapter.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.