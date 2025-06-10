Why Corporate Bank Accounts Are Being Closed In Singapore, And How To Safeguard Yours With Smart Risk Management

As Singapore strengthens its position as a global financial hub, banks have significantly raised the bar on regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and risk management standards. In recent years, this tightening of banking norms has resulted in an increasing number of forced closures of corporate bank accounts, especially those held by overseas or cross-border entities.

Notably, even longstanding domestic accounts have not been immune to these closures. Often, businesses receive no prior warning, making the account termination sudden and highly disruptive. In some cases, companies are left scrambling to find alternatives, leading to delays in payments, payroll, and day-to-day operations.

Why This Matters

The closure of a corporate bank account can jeopardise operational continuity, erode client and vendor confidence, and expose businesses to financial and reputational risks. It is therefore imperative for companies, especially foreign-owned entities operating in Singapore, to proactively understand the common red flags and adopt effective risk management strategies to safeguard their accounts.

Why Are Corporate Bank Accounts in Singapore Being Shut Down?

Singaporean banks are becoming increasingly selective in maintaining client relationships, especially when perceived risk outweighs potential returns. Below are the most common reasons why corporate accounts are being terminated:

Inactivity in Accounts or Low Usage

Corporate bank accounts that remain idle or record minimal activity for an extended period of time are often flagged and eventually closed. Non-Compliance with AML/CFT Norms

Unclear fund sources, ties to sanctioned jurisdictions, or irregular transactions can breach AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism) laws, resulting in account termination. Delayed or Missing Documentation

Failure to provide updated business records, financials, or shareholder/director information when requested by the bank can put your account at risk. Suspicion of Financial Crime

Bank accounts of businesses in Singapore can also be closed due to any perceived connection to money laundering, fraudulent, or illegal activities. Opaque Ownership or Structure

Businesses that frequently change their shareholders or directors, or have unclear control structures, raise red flags for compliance teams. Suspicious Transaction Behaviour

Irregular fund movements, particularly large or inconsistent transactions, can invite trouble, leading to bank account closure in Singapore. Account Managed by a Third Party

If your bank account is operated by intermediaries or parties not formally tied to your company, it may be terminated due to transparency concerns. High-Value Transactions with High Risk Jurisdictions

Certain jurisdictions across the world have been classified as high-risk. Frequent transactions with these areas are considered a red flag and can lead to scrutiny and closure. Outstanding Tax or Legal Issues

Non-filing of annual returns, tax defaults, or ongoing litigation may lead banks to reassess and close their relationship with a client. Regulatory Breaches

Non-compliance with local laws, particularly those involving financial reporting or disclosure, may lead to the suspension of your bank account. Changes in Internal Policies

Sometimes, even a change in the internal strategy of a bank in Singapore, or its risk appetite can make your account non-compliant with their revised standards. Frequent Transfers with Personal Accounts

Mixing corporate and personal finances erodes transparency and raises questions about the legitimacy of business operations, triggering compliance concerns.

How to Protect Your Corporate Bank Account in Singapore

While external regulations are beyond a business's control, proactive management and sound banking practices can significantly reduce the risk of forced account closures.

Here's how to stay compliant and safeguard your account:

Keep the account active:

Stay compliant to AML and CFT laws:

Respond to banks promptly:

Maintain transparency:

Monitor legal obligations:

Engage with a Compliance Advisor:

Diversify Your Corporate Accounts in Singapore to Mitigate Risk

One of the smartest risk management strategies is to maintain at least two active corporate bank accounts. Here's why this approach is highly recommended.

In case the only corporate bank account of your business gets closed, you may have just 30 days to find a new one. However, it generally takes 6 to 8 weeks to open a new business account in Singapore. This delay could severely disrupt operations, payroll, vendor payments, or customer transactions.

Additionally, a secondary corporate bank account helps you maintain your business continuity. Many digital banking platforms today allow companies to open accounts remotely, providing flexibility and speed, particularly for global operations.

Need Help Managing Global Banking Risks in Singapore?

Global businesses operating in Singapore increasingly turn to specialist advisors like IMC Group to ensure banking compliance and manage risk effectively.

At IMC, we support our clients in:

Opening and maintaining multi-jurisdictional corporate bank accounts

Navigating KYC/AML compliance for global operations

Responding to banking and regulatory inquiries

Implementing sound governance frameworks

Whether you're setting up a Singapore entity, restructuring an Investment Holding Company, or preparing for global expansion, we offer tailored banking and regulatory support to keep your operations resilient and compliant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.