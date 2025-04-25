ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Basler Kommentar Fusionsgesetz

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Rolf Watter,Vera Naegeli, and Corrado Rampini
Die kommentierten Artikel 29-42 und 51-52 FusG betreffen die Spaltung, wobei diese Regeln in der Praxis ja selten zur Anwendung kommen, weil Gesellschaften meist altrechtlich gespalten werden. Deshalb wird der Argumentation, dass dies zulässig ist, breiten Raum eingeräumt. Für Artikel 29 - 37 hat dieses Jahr neu Vera Nageli die Co-Kommentierung übernommen. In der 2. Auflage war noch Raffael Büchi tätig.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Rolf Watter
Vera Naegeli
Corrado Rampini
