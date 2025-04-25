Basler Kommentar Fusionsgesetz

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Die kommentierten Artikel 29-42 und 51-52 FusG betreffen die
Spaltung, wobei diese Regeln in der Praxis ja selten zur Anwendung
kommen, weil Gesellschaften meist altrechtlich gespalten werden.
Deshalb wird der Argumentation, dass dies zulässig ist,
breiten Raum eingeräumt. Für Artikel 29 - 37 hat dieses
Jahr neu Vera Nageli die Co-Kommentierung übernommen. In der
2. Auflage war noch Raffael Büchi tätig.
