2 April 2025

Mergers And Acquisitions Sank 84.5 Per Cent And Postponed The Expected Recovery

«Gustavo Ordonhas Oliveira, a Partner in the Corporate & Finance Department, points to ‘a feeling of genuine optimism' for the sector ‘We anticipate a substantial increase in M&A activity, particularly in the private equity and venture capital segments.
Portugal Corporate/Commercial Law
The lawyer justifies the expectation of recovery with the 'slowdown in inflation and the fall in interest rates - the European Bank (ECB) confirmed this Thursday a further drop from 0.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent', which 'will significantly improve financing conditions and increase the appetite for acquisitions and investments'. Furthermore, he adds, 'there is a clear tendency for company valuations to recover, shortening the previous gap between the prices that buyers are willing to offer and the prices that sellers are willing to accept'»

