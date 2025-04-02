Mergers And Acquisitions Sank 84.5 Per Cent And Postponed The Expected Recovery

«Gustavo Ordonhas Oliveira, a Partner in the Corporate & Finance Department, points to 'a feeling of genuine optimism' for the sector 'We anticipate a substantial increase in M&A activity, particularly in the private equity and venture capital segments.

The lawyer justifies the expectation of recovery with the 'slowdown in inflation and the fall in interest rates - the European Bank (ECB) confirmed this Thursday a further drop from 0.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent', which 'will significantly improve financing conditions and increase the appetite for acquisitions and investments'. Furthermore, he adds, 'there is a clear tendency for company valuations to recover, shortening the previous gap between the prices that buyers are willing to offer and the prices that sellers are willing to accept'»

Download.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.