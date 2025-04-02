BVI Corporate Reform 2025: What Businesses Need To Know

Introduction The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has introduced sweeping changes to its corporate legislation through the BVI Business Companies (Amendment) Act 2024, effective from 2 January 2025. These amendments reflect the territory's commitment to strengthening transparency, combating financial crime, and aligning with international compliance standards. Below is a concise overview of the changes and their implications for BVI entities.

Key Legislative Changes

Filing of Registers of Members Now Mandatory

All BVI Business Companies must now submit their register of members to the BVI Registrar of Companies. Existing companies have a six-month grace period, while new incorporations must comply within 30 days.

Director Appointment Deadline Shortened

The window to appoint initial directors has been reduced from six months to 15 days, promoting faster corporate structuring and regulatory alignment.

Clarified Beneficial Ownership Requirements

A beneficial owner is defined as a natural person with 10% or more ownership or control. Companies must disclose this information to the Registrar:

Within 30 days of incorporation or continuation

Within 30 days following any ownership changes

Stricter Redomiciliation Protocols

Companies relocating to the BVI must file a declaration confirming:

No active legal proceedings or receiverships

Full cooperation with competent authorities regarding document requests

Maintaining Good Standing

To remain in good standing, companies must:

File their registers of members, directors, and beneficial owners

Clear any government dues or penalties

Ensure no outstanding notifications for missing annual returns from their Registered Agent

Mandatory Use of VIRRGIN Platform

From January 2025, all beneficial ownership data must be filed through the FSC's VIRRGIN online system for both BVI Business Companies and Limited Partnerships.

Strategic Considerations for Businesses

These developments may impact the appeal of the BVI as a flexible, low-compliance jurisdiction. Companies should evaluate their current entity structure and assess whether to:

Adapt to the new regulatory requirements

Re-domicile to a more suitable jurisdiction

Establish a new presence in a compliant yet business-friendly location

Eurofast's Take

Eurofast is well-positioned to support clients navigating these updates. Our regional expertise allows us to:

Review and optimise your entity's compliance standing in the BVI

Manage filings for registers and ownership information

Assist in the re-domiciliation process to destinations such as Cyprus, Bulgaria, Seychelles, Serbia, and others

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.