EasyGov.swiss ersetzt das bisherige Online-Meldeverfahren – was müssen Sie beachten?

Beitrag Deutsch:

1. Kurzaufenthaltsmeldungen

Die bisherige Anwendung zur Meldung von Kurzaufenthalten wird am 14. März 2025 eingestellt. Ab dem 17. März 2025 müssen alle Meldungen über das zentrale Portal EasyGov.swiss – der Online-Schalter für Unternehmen abgewickelt werden.

Für Sie ändert sich am Meldeprozess und bei den abgefragten Informationen grundsätzlich Folgendes:

Wesentliche Neuerungen:

Profilbasierte Nutzung: Pro Unternehmen bzw. Arbeitgeber wird – gesetzlich vorgeschrieben – ein Profil erstellt. Innerhalb dieses Profils können Sie weitere Personen bevollmächtigen (z.B. Ihren Immigration Provider), sodass alle berechtigten Nutzer Zugriff auf erfasste Arbeitnehmende und archivierte Meldungen haben. Möglich sind ein Vollzugriff sowie ein Teilzugriff nur für bestimmte Dienstleistungen (Steuer, Sozialversicherung, etc.). Die Änderung der Zugriffsart ist jederzeit möglich.

2. Ausländerrechtliche Meldungen und Bewilligungen

EasyGov.swiss unterstützt Sie bei:

Erstellung und Verwaltung von Meldungen und Gesuchen: Das Portal ermöglicht Ihnen das Erfassen und Verwalten verschiedener ausländerrechtlicher Meldungen und Bewilligungsgesuche. Sie haben dabei jederzeit die Übersicht über den Status Ihrer Anträge.

Auf EasyGov.swiss können bereits einige Bewilligungen eingeholt werden. Aktuell können unter anderem folgende Vorgänge bearbeitet werden:

Grenzgängerbewilligung (Ausweis G)

Bewilligung für Entsendungen und grenzüberschreitende Dienstleistungserbringungen für einen temporären Arbeitseinsatz in der Schweiz

Arbeitsbewilligung für Drittstaatsangehörige: Für nicht EU/EFTA-Bürger, welche bei Schweizer Arbeitgebern tätig werden möchten (z. B. Kurzaufenthaltsbewilligung bis zu 4 Monaten/120 Tagen, Ausweis L oder Ausweis B)

Meldung der Erwerbstätigkeit von vorläufig Aufgenommenen (Ausweis F) sowie anerkannten Flüchtlingen (Ausweis B)

Regionale Verfügbarkeit: Das Einholen dieser Bewilligungen ist jedoch nicht in jedem Kanton zur Zeit möglich. Nachfolgend gibt Ihnen die Tabelle dazu eine Übersicht, in welchen Kantonen, die Einreichung über EasyGov.swiss möglich ist. In allen anderen Kantonen läuft die Einholung der Bewilligung über das bisherige Verfahren:

Hinzukommt nun noch das Online-Meldeverfahren: Ab 17. März 2025 dürfen bzw. müssen Sie Kurzaufenthalte bis 90 Tage nur über EasyGov tätigen. Das bisherige Online-Meldeverfahren über die Webseite meweb.admin.ch steht danach nicht mehr zur Verfügung.

Beitrag Englisch:

1. Short stay reports

The previous application for reporting short stays will be discontinued on 14 March 2025. From 17 March 2025, all notifications must be processed via the central EasyGov.swiss portal - the online counter for companies.

For you, the reporting process and the information requested will change as follows:

Key innovations:

Profile-based utilisation: A profile is created for each company or employer - as required by law. Within this profile, you can authorise other people (e.g. your immigration provider) so that all authorised users have access to registered employees and archived notifications. Full access and partial access only for certain services (tax, social security, etc.) are possible. The access type can be changed at any time.

2. notifications and authorisations under immigration law

EasyGov.swiss supports you with:

Creation and management of notifications and applications: The portal allows you to create and manage various notifications and applications for authorisation under immigration law. You have an overview of the status of your applications at all times.

Some authorisations can already be obtained on EasyGov.swiss. The following processes, among others, can currently be processed:

Cross-border commuter permit (G permit)

Authorisation for secondments and cross-border provision of services for temporary work assignments in Switzerland

Work permit for third-country nationals: For non-EU/EFTA citizens who wish to work for Swiss employers (e.g. short-term residence permit for up to 4 months/120 days, L permit or B permit)

Notification of gainful employment of temporarily admitted persons (F permit) and recognised refugees (B permit)

Regional availability: However, it is not currently possible to obtain these authorisations in every canton. The table below gives you an overview of the cantons in which submission via EasyGov.swiss is possible. In all other cantons, authorisation is obtained via the existing procedure:

There is now also the online registration procedure: From 17 March 2025, you may or must make short stays of up to 90 days only via EasyGov. The previous online registration procedure via the meweb.admin.ch website will no longer be available.

