Growth Ahead

As we approach the end of the year, it's time to reflect and look ahead. As always, the New Year brings with it a wealth of opportunities, inspiring hope and enthusiasm. Yet, we must also acknowledge the severe uncertainties and risks that lie ahead. Now, more than ever, we in Finland and in Europe need a long-term vision for the future.

Our enduring strengths – our skills, creativity, our strong work ethic, and our belief in shaping our own destiny – remain intact. However, these qualities often go unspoken, overshadowed by polarisation and individual interests.

There are still many reasons for optimism. The green transition, the digital transformation and AI offer growth opportunities for Europe, but we must seize them instead of waiting for them to be handed to us. Europe must find a way to come together, be competitive and have a strong voice on global stage.

The recent Slush event, a start-up festival held in the dark and chilly days of November in Helsinki, showcased a remarkable gathering of investors and promising growth companies from all over the world. The willingness to take risks and work hard was palpable. If this doesn't inspire confidence in the future, what will?

Looking ahead, we are seeing some promising signs of economic growth and the interest rates are expected to continue to decline. This environment should encourage more companies to take risks and invest. We need new success stories to cherish. At Castrén & Snellman, we are committed to rolling up our sleeves and helping our clients grow and succeed in 2025.

Wishing our clients, business partners, and staff a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous 2025 filled with courage and success.

