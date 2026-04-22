Debt Collection Packages Egypt | Tailored Legal Services

Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers tailored debt collection packages designed for the Egyptian market, providing clear pathways to recovery for claims of all sizes. The firm also examines Egypt's Resolution No. 77 of 2023...

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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Debt collection in Egypt can be a complicated process. It requires a careful balance between commercial relationships, legal rigour, and financial efficiency. Whether you are a large corporation, a growing SME, or an individual creditor, standard solutions do not suit everyone. You need a legal service that is tailored to suit your budget, the nature of your claim, and the urgency of the recovery.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we understand that every debt case is unique and has its own circumstances. We therefore offer debt collection packages tailored to the Egyptian market, providing every client – whether local or international – with a clear, cost-effective and strategic pathway to debt recovery.

1. Overview of Debt Collection in Egypt

The Egyptian legal framework provides creditors with several mechanisms for recovering their outstanding debts, including:

Amicable debt recovery through formal legal notices and structured negotiation.

Judicial enforcement through the commercial and civil courts, depending on the amount and nature of the debt.

Enforcement orders for uncontested debts, supported by documentary evidence such as invoices, cheques, and notices.

Enforcement proceedings for the seizure of assets, the freezing of accounts, or the enforcement of judgments.

Although the law is clear, costs and timelines vary considerably. The key to effective debt recovery lies in choosing the right approach and the right legal team from the outset.

2. Why a Customized Debt Collection Package?

Public legal services may result in unnecessary costs and procedural delays. This customised package includes the following:

Paying only for the service you need – with no hidden or unnecessary fees or charges.

Selecting the most appropriate strategy based on the size of the debt, the required documentation, and the debtor’s circumstances.

Staying up to date with clear milestones and bilingual reports.

Achieving faster results by settling out of court wherever possible.

Our packages are designed to combine the full force of Egyptian law with transparent pricing and measurable results.

3. Our three Basic Debt Collection Packages

A. Basic Package – for Small, Undisputed Debts

Ideal for freelancers, small suppliers, landlords, and individuals with claims of limited value.

Our Services include:

Drafting and sending a formal bilingual claim notice to the debtor.

Following up on communication and negotiating a settlement.

Preparing a notarized settlement agreement (settlement minutes) if the parties agree on the terms of payment.

Providing the necessary instructions for filing a payment order if the debtor fails to respond.

Advantages: A quick solution, low cost, and minimal court involvement.

Average duration: 10-30 days

B. Advanced Plan – For businesses and medium-value claims

Ideal for businesses with debts ranging from EGP 200,000 to EGP 2 million, as well as distributors and service providers.

Our Services include:

A comprehensive review of documents (contracts, invoices, delivery receipts, bank transfers).

An official legal notice with a specified legal payment deadline.

Applying for a payment order to the competent economic court.

Managing all sessions, submitting documents, and handling procedural steps.

Managing negotiations and dispute resolution during proceedings.

Advantages: It combines the speed of the writ of execution process with the power to file a lawsuit in court.

Average Duration: 45-60 days

C. Premium Package – For High-value or Complex Debt

Ideal for companies, financial institutions, and international clients with multilateral or cross-border debt.

Our services include:

Case comprehensive review and legal strategy development.

Drafting and filing commercial lawsuits or arbitration requests.

Representation before economic courts or in arbitration proceedings at the Cairo Regional Center for Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA).

Coordination with experts, translators, and court reporters.

Enforcement measures—seizure of property, freezing of accounts, or court-supervised settlements.

Monthly bilingual progress reports and meetings with clients.

Advantages: Complete representation from filing the lawsuit through to enforcement, including enforcement proceedings following the issuance of the judgment.

Average duration: 3 to 6 months

4. Practical Example – Importance of Choosing the Right Package

A manufacturing company based in 10th of Ramadan City had a distributor that owed it EGP 850,000. At first, the company considered filing a full-scale commercial lawsuit. Following our review, we recommended the Advanced Package using performance order procedures.

We checked the invoices and delivery receipts.

We submitted an e-application for payment.

We obtained an executive order within 35 days.

We initiated enforcement proceedings through the court’s enforcement division.

Outcome: Full recovery of the amount in less than six weeks, at one-third the cost of traditional litigation.

5. Debt collection: Step-by-step Guide

All of our clients, regardless of the package they choose, benefit from the systematic approach of Sadany & Partners Law Firm:

Initial consultation and assessment: We review your documents and recommend the best legal course of action. Letter of claim and negotiation: We serve a formal notice and explore the possibility of a settlement. Filing the legal action: By filing a writ of execution or bringing a lawsuit in court, supported by evidence. Representation before the court: Our attorneys attend court hearings, comply with court orders, and handle all legal proceedings. Enforcement and collection: Upon obtaining the judgment, we proceed with the collection process through the enforcement court.

This phased approach ensures accountability, speed, and tangible results.

6. Transparent Pricing and Precise Cost Control

We believe that every client, including individuals and multinational corporations, has the right to full transparency regarding fees and timelines.

Clients receive a written quote and service plan before work begins. No hidden costs.

7. Foreign Creditor Support

Egypt offers debt collection procedures to both foreign investors and companies. We offer the following services:

Submission of documents in two languages and certified translations.

Certification of foreign documents through embassies and the Ministry of Justice.

Enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards under the New York Convention (NYC).

Cross-border coordination with international law firms.

Our foreign investor clients appreciate our ability to manage their Egyptian assets with the same efficiency and transparency they expect internationally.

8. Preventive Legal Services – Keep Your Money Safe

Debt collection goes beyond simply addressing cases of nonpayment. Our packages include optional preventive maintenance, such as:

Drafting contracts that ensure payment while including penalty clauses.

Providing advice on promissory notes, guarantees, and checks.

Conducting credit checks and audits of business partners.

Training internal finance teams on best practices for documentation.

By incorporating these risk mitigation tools, our clients reduce the risk of default and protect their future cash flows.

9. Why Us?

A proven track record of success in debt collection in all Egyptian courts.

State-wide coverage: Cairo, Alexandria, Suez, New Damietta, and industrial zones.

A bilingual legal team fluent in Arabic and English.

Transparent pricing, tailored to suit cases of all sizes.

Comprehensive management, including negotiation and enforcement.

We do more than collect debts; we build sustainable financial solutions for our clients.

10. Conclusion – Smart, Organized, and Transparent Debt Collection

To effectively collect debts in Egypt in 2025, it is essential to strike a balance between legal expertise and cost control. Sadany & Partners Law Firm, therefore, offers tailored service packages that enable clients to achieve clear, measurable results within reasonable timeframes and in full compliance with the law. Whether the claim is for EGP 20,000 or EGP 20 million, our flexible debt recovery packages are designed so that clients pay only for the essential services they need while recovering what they are owed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.