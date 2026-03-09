EasyGov In Switzerland – A Challenge For Foreign Entrepreneurs And Self-Employed Persons

EasyGov.swiss is the Swiss Federal Administration's central e-government platform for businesses and service providers. It brings together numerous notification, authorisation and registration procedures, such as work and residence notifications, UID-registration requests and notification requirements for cross-border employment.

1. Introduction – what is EasyGov?

EasyGov.swiss is the Swiss Federal Administration's central e-government platform for businesses and service providers. It brings together numerous notification, authorisation and registration procedures, such as work and residence notifications, UID-registration requests and notification requirements for cross-border employment. The aim is to simplify administrative processes digitally.

For foreign actors – whether companies, posted workers or self-employed service providers – EasyGov significantly changes the previous procedures. Newly, notifications and many permits must be submitted exclusively via this portal.

2. Registration and authorisation requirements up to 90 days

2.1 Online notification procedure up to 90 days (short-term activities)

According to the reporting requirement for short-term employment in Switzerland:

Individuals and companies providing services in Switzerland or posting employees must submit a notification via EasyGov before starting work.

This regulation applies in particular to activities carried out by EU / EFTA nationals or posted workers and self-employed service providers.

The 90-day rule means:

Up to 90 working days per calendar year (for posted or self-employed service providers), no further work permit is required; the notification confirmation via EasyGov is sufficient.

The notification must be submitted at least eight days before the start of work.

This reporting obligation follows the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP) between Switzerland and the EU / EFTA.

The aim of this tool is to control labour market dynamics and ensure legal standards for wages and working conditions during cross-border assignments.

3. Requirements for foreign companies/service providers

3.1 Company identification number (UID)

In order to make full use of EasyGov, a foreign company must apply for a UID. This is a prerequisite for:

Notifications of short-term activities,

Applications for longer stays or permits (>90 days),

Use of other government services such as employee registration, etc.

The UID application is processed directly via EasyGov, but usually takes several weeks to process, which is why early registration is recommended.

4. Challenge for self-employed persons (private individuals) not registered in the commercial register

4.1 Principle: Who is required to register?

The classic registration or short-term regulation is primarily aimed at:

Companies based abroad,

Their posted employees,

Or self-employed service providers with company status (including sole entrepreneurs).

4.2 Private individuals – self-employed activities without commercial register entry

Special aspects apply to private individuals who are not registered in the commercial register (e.g. freelancers or self-employed service providers who do not have company status):

According to the Swiss authorities, the 90-day exemption and reporting obligation also applies to self-employed service providers, regardless of whether they are listed in the commercial register or not.

Private individuals who operate as sole traders (without formal company status) can also use the registration procedure without needing an UID-number for the registration requirement. This is confirmed, among other things, by the practice whereby "self-employed persons without a commercial register entry can use the procedure without a UID-number."

Relevant note: Even if no formal authorisation is required for up to 90 days, these persons must, in the event of an inspection:

Proof of self-employment,

A1 social security certificate or corresponding proof,

Proof of the contract or written confirmation from the client.

If these documents are missing, administrative penalties may be imposed.

5. Permits for more than 90 days and pilot projects

5.1 Longer assignments (>90 days)

For activities exceeding 90 days, a work or residence permit is usually required.

Since mid-2024, it has been possible to apply for work permits for postings or services >90 days via EasyGov.

This is currently being implemented in pilot projects in cantons such as Zurich, with other cantons to follow.

6. Practical challenges for foreign entrepreneurs

6.1 Administrative effort & time risks

Applying for a UID-number takes time and preparation, often several weeks before use.

For individual cases without company status, it may be unclear whether a UID-number is necessary, which creates uncertainty. However, it is possible to register as a private individual.

7. Conclusion

EasyGov.swiss represents an important step forward in the digitalisation of Swiss administrative processes, particularly for registrations and permits for work and service activities in Switzerland. At the same time, the system creates multi-layered challenges for foreign actors:

Clearly defined 90-day regulations with reporting requirements facilitate short-term assignments,

but administrative requirements (UID, deadlines, documentation obligations) require preparation and precise knowledge of the legal framework.

Private individuals without company status are also subject to a reporting obligation, but this is simplified without the need for a UID-number — with clear requirements for proof of self-employment.

The integration of permits for longer assignments (>90 days) into EasyGov demonstrates the further expansion of the system, but also the need to adapt to more complex procedures at an early stage.

For foreign entrepreneurs, understanding these processes is not only legally relevant, but also critical to business in order to be able to operate flexibly and in compliance with the law in Switzerland.

