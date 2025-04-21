Morocco Launches Electronic Companies Platform

Morocco has effectively rolled out a national electronic platform that offers a single interface for local company creation and procedures.

The platform was first tested in Rabat in February 2023, then moved to other important cities like Casablanca, Marrakech, and Tangier in 2024. Today, it is accessible all over the country. More than 2,400 experts have registered to use the site, with over 12,000 businesses already having been created electronically.

In partnership with other government agencies, the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property oversees this program, which aims to streamline entrepreneurship and enhance Morocco's business environment.

