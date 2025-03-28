ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) In Ghana – All You Need To Know

uA
Firmus Advisory

Contributor

Firmus Advisory logo
Firmus Advisory Limited is a business consulting firm operating in three areas in Ghana, Regulatory Compliance,Market Research and Trade Development. We offer the following under services under these three areas. Regulatory Compliance- Company Formation,Tax Advisory,Immigration Support Services,Regulatory licensing and permits,Product certification.Market Research-Customer Experience,Market Insights,Industry Research,Employee Engagement,Business Plan.Trade Development- Business to Business match-making,Market Development, Market Entry Services,In-market seminars for visiting business delegations.
Explore Firm Details
A Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) is a legally binding contract between a Ghanaian company (Transferee) and a foreign entity (Transferor) lasting for not less than eighteen (18) months...
Ghana Corporate/Commercial Law
Alberta Kyeremeh

A Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) is a legally binding contract between a Ghanaian company (Transferee) and a foreign entity (Transferor) lasting for not less than eighteen (18) months which involves:

  1. The transfer, sale, or licensing of industrial property (except trademarks, unless they are part of the technology being transferred).
  2. The provision of technical expertise, including feasibility studies, designs, training, and advisory services.
  3. The provision of technological knowledge needed to install, operate, and manage equipment, plants, and turnkey projects; and
  4. The provision of technological knowledge on using machinery, raw materials, or intermediate goods obtained through purchase, lease, or other means.

TTAs do not cover the sale of goods; instead, they focus on services that enhance industrial and commercial capabilities.

Legal Framework Governing TTAs in Ghana

TTAs in Ghana are primarily regulated by:

  1. Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, 2013 (Act 865) – This mandates the registration of TTAs with the GIPC.
  2. Technology Transfer Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1547) – This regulates the registration of TTAs.

According to Section 37 of the GIPC Act, every TTA must be registered with the GIPC. The GIPC is responsible for:

  1. Reviewing submitted TTAs.
  2. Registering TTAs
  3. Monitoring and ensuring compliance with the terms and conditions of TTAs.

Some Mandatory Requirements for TTA Registration

For a TTA to be registered and enforceable, it must meet certain specific requirements. These include:

  1. Services provided must not be readily available in Ghana.
  2. The governing law must be the laws of Ghana.
  3. Training of local personnel is mandatory.
  4. Taxes on royalties are to be paid by the Transferor (foreign company).
  5. Fees payable are subject to thresholds set by the GIPC.
  6. TTAs cannot include certain unfair restrictions such as:
    1. Requiring the local company to buy all inputs exclusively from the foreign transferor.
    2. Imposing unnecessary royalty payments after industrial property rights expiration, termination or invalidation.
    3. Prohibiting the local company from improving or modifying the technology.
  7. The duration of the TTA should not be more than ten (10) years. If both parties agree, it can be renewed, but each renewal cannot exceed five (5) years.
  8. The TTA is effective on the date it is registered by the GIPC.

Threshold of Fees Payable Under a TTA

Fees payable by the Ghanaian company to the foreign Transferor are capped as follows:

Service Type Allowable Charge
Industrial Property Rights 0-6% of Net Sales
Technical Services 0-5% of Net Sales
Technical Services (only) 0-3% of Net Sales
Know-How 0-2% of Net Sales
Management Services 0-2% of Profit Before Tax

If a company requires approval for fees exceeding these limits, an application must be made to the GIPC for special consideration.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Alberta Kyeremeh
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More