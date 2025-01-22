How Will An Omani Building Code Impact Construction Disputes

Oman assigned the International Code Council to create the Omani Building Code, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. This initiative will help reduce many common challenges in construction disputes. A standardized building code can provide clear guidelines and consistent standards, significantly reducing the ambiguity that often lead to conflicts in construction projects.

In this article, we will discuss the current challenges and personal interpretations in construction disputes, the difficulties in verifying expert opinions due to the lack of legal precedents in Oman, and the potential benefits of establishing a unified Omani Building Code. These benefits include unified standards, enhanced verification processes, improved trust and confidence in the construction sector, and reduced costs and delays.

The Current Challenge: Diverse Standards and Personal Interpretations

One of the primary challenges in resolving construction disputes in Oman is the need for a standardized building code. Currently, experts and engineers called upon by the Omani courts or arbitration in construction tribunals often rely on their interpretations or different countries' codes like the American or British standards. This practice leads to inconsistent practice, as each expert may have different interpretations and preferences. Such inconsistency can create confusion and prolong dispute resolution processes, causing unnecessary delays and increased costs in the Oman construction industry.

Moreover, it has been challenging to validate the views of these experts. Because the foreign codes are not widely adopted or understood in Oman, there are few legal precedents in Oman that direct judges and arbitrators in interpreting these foreign standards. This gap makes it difficult to guarantee the credibility and reliability of expert reports, further complicating the dispute resolution process and making it challenging to reach convincing and satisfactory judgments.

The Potential Benefits of an Omani Building Code

1. Unified Standards and Consistency

Establishing an Omani Building Code would create a common reference point for all construction activities in the country. This consistency would reduce the reliance on personal interpretations and foreign standards, leading to more predictable and reliable expert reports. With a single set of guidelines, Omani courts and arbitration bodies can make more consistent and fair decisions, enhancing the overall efficiency of dispute resolution. Additionally, this will aid lawyers and legal consultants in providing clear and precise advice to their clients.

2. Enhanced Verification and Legal Precedents

A standardized building code would also facilitate the verification of expert opinions. Judges and arbitrators would have a clear framework to reference, making assessing the validity of reports and recommendations easier. Over time, as more cases are resolved using the Omani Building Code, legal precedents in Oman would develop, providing further guidance and predictability in future disputes. This development would help build a more robust and reliable judicial system for construction law-related conflicts.

3. Improved Trust and Confidence

Establishing a unified building code would significantly enhance trust and confidence in the Oman iconstruction sector for construction companies, developers, and other related parties. Knowing that there is a consistent and reliable framework for resolving disputes would make Oman a more attractive destination for investment and development. This increased confidence could lead to a more vibrant and dynamic construction industry, benefiting the broader economy.

4. Reduced Costs and Delays

An Omani Building Code could help reduce the costs and delays associated with construction conflicts by streamlining the dispute resolution process. Clear and consistent guidelines would minimize the back-and-forth that often characterizes legal battles, allowing projects to proceed with fewer interruptions. This efficiency would be particularly beneficial for large-scale developments, where delays can be especially costly.

Conclusion

Establishing an Omani Building Code could transform the landscape of construction dispute resolution in Oman. By providing clear, unified standards and facilitating more accurate verification of expert opinions, the code would bring greater clarity and consistency to the judicial process. This would reduce the incidence of disputes and expedite their resolution, leading to a more stable and trustworthy construction sector. The building code benefits extend beyond legal and regulatory improvements; they enhance the overall construction sector stability and foster a more reliable environment for all stakeholders involved in the Oman construction industry.

Originally published June 26, 2024

