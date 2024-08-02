Resolving A Jurisdictional Conflict In The UAE

Under Article 104 of the Interim Constitution of the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), each emirate maintains its own independent judicial system, except for matters...

Under Article 104 of the Interim Constitution of the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), each emirate maintains its own independent judicial system, except for matters specifically assigned to the federal courts. For example, the judiciary in the Emirate of Dubai operates independently from both the federal judiciary and the local judiciaries of other emirates. All courts in the UAE are mandated to strictly adhere to their jurisdictional boundaries and not exceed them.

Jurisdiction is defined by the Constitution, and public order and cannot be waived or transferred, regardless of the nature of the proceedings. For instance, Dubai Courts cannot dismiss a case solely because a court in another Emirate is also addressing the matter.

The law ensures that a court with proper jurisdiction cannot relinquish its authority simply because another Emirate's judicial authority has the same dispute presented before it.

This principle does not alter the provisions of Article 99 of the Constitution and Article 33 of Federal Law No. 10 of 1973, which grant the Federal Supreme Court exclusive jurisdiction over conflicts of jurisdiction between the federal judiciary and local judicial bodies within the UAE, or between judicial bodies within different Emirates.

Article 60 of this law does not require either party in a jurisdictional dispute to cede its jurisdiction to which the dispute was initially referred. Instead, the Federal Supreme Court is entrusted with resolving such conflict of jurisdiction upon receiving a request from one of the litigants or the Attorney General.

In summary, merely asserting jurisdiction by one judicial authority is not sufficient to resolve the matter. The Federal Supreme Court has the final authority on the jurisdictional issue.

وفقاً لما تقضى به المادة 104 من الدستور المؤقت لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة أن لكل إمارة قضاءً مستقلاً عن الإمارة الأخرى فيما عدا المسائل القضائية التي يُعهد بها إلى القضاء الاتحادي، وأن القضاء في إمارة دبى يشكل جهة قضائية مستقلة عن القضاء الاتحادي وعن القضاء المحلى الخاص بكل إمارة على حده، وهو مما مقتضاه ولازمه أن على جميع المحاكم في الدولة كل في حدود نطاقه الجغرافي أن تلتزم حدود اختصاصها ولا تخالفها إيجاباً أو سلباً فلا تتنازل عن اختصاصها ولا تنتزع اختصاص محكمة وطنية أخرى، ويكون تحديد الاختصاص على هذا النحو المستمد من الدستور من النظام العام فلا يجوز الاتفاق على مخالفته مهما كانت طبيعة الدعوى.

فلا يجوز مثلا لمحاكم دبى أن تتخلى عن نظر الدعوى متى توافر فيها أحد أسباب اختصاصها ولو كانت هناك محكمة أخرى مختصة بنظرها بحسب اتفاق الطرفين ، فليس في القانون ما يجيز للمحكمة المختصة التخلي عن اختصاصها لمجرد أن جهة قضائية في إمارة أخرى سبق لها التصدي لذات النزاع أو قضت نهائيا باختصاصها بنظره ، ولا يغير من هذا النظر ما تقضى به المادة 99 من الدستور والمادة 33 من القانون الاتحادي رقم 10 لسنة 1973 في شأن المحكمة الاتحادية العليا من اختصاص هذه المحكمة دون غيرها بالفصل في مسائل تنازع الاختصاص بين القضاء الاتحادي والهيئات القضائية المحلية في الإمارات أو بين هيئة قضائية في إمارة وهيئة قضائية في إمارة أخرى ، ذلك أن المادة 60 من ذلك القانون لم تلزم أيا من الجهتين في حالة تنازع الاختصاص الإيجابي بالتخلي عن اختصاصها للجهة الأخرى التي رفع إليها النزاع أولا ، بل ناطت بالمحكمة الاتحادية العليا الفصل في هذا التنازع متى رفع إليها الأمر بناء على طلب أحد الخصوم أو النائب العام، فلا يكفى أن تقضى أحد الجهتين باختصاصها حتى تسلب اختصاص الجهة الأخرى بل انها تستمر في نظر ذات النزاع إلى أن يعرض الأمر على المحكمة الاتحادية العليا التي لها وحدها دون غيرها القول الفصل في ذلك التنازع .

