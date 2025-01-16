Obligation To Ensure Compliance With The DORA Regulation

As the deadline for financial institutions to ensure compliance with the requirements of the DORA Regulation (digital operational resilience act) approaches, the Banking & Finance Practice at Ellex in Latvia has prepared an overview of the key requirements of the DORA Regulation and roadmap to their implementation.
Regardless of the stage you are at in implementing the DORA Regulation requirements, we will be happy to discuss how we can support your efforts to achieve full compliance.
The overview is available for download HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.