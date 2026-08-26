Limitations Can Be Extended In An Emergency: SC Dish Home Case 2026

In the landmark ruling of Dish Media Network Limited vs. Revenue Tribunal Kathmandu et al. Writ No. 080-WO-0380, January 18, 2024 (2080/10/05 B.S.) (“Dish Home Case,”) the division bench of the Supreme Court of Nepal established a vital precedent bridging the gap between special tax statutes and general civil procedures. The bench, comprising Honorable Justices Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma and Mahesh Sharma Paudel, ruled on whether administrative tax deadlines can completely bar a company’s access to justice during a medical crisis.

The dispute arose when the Large Taxpayers Office issued amended tax assessments against Dish Media Network Limited for multiple fiscal years (F.Y. 2074/075 to F.Y. 2077/078). Seeking administrative review under Section 115(1) of the Income Tax Act, 2058 (“ITA”), the company secured an initial 30-day extension under Section 115(3), moving their filing deadline to October 16, 2022 (2079/06/30 B.S.).

However, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and authorized representative was hospitalized with severe Dengue and Pneumonia, rendering him incapable of filing before the extended timeline lapsed. Upon his hospital discharge, the company promptly deposited the mandatory 25% dispute security deposit and submitted its administrative review petitions.

The Inland Revenue Department (“IRD”) issued a darpith (rejection) order, asserting that once the 30-day extension under the special tax law is exhausted, no further extensions can be granted. This strict interpretation was subsequently upheld by the majority bench of the Revenue Tribunal Kathmandu.

General Law Supplements Special Statutes

The Supreme Court unanimously overturned the decisions of both the IRD and the Revenue Tribunal, quashing the rejection orders and issuing a writ of mandamus to compel the IRD to formally register and process the review applications.

The apex court heavily relied on the statutory harmony dictated by Section 3 of the National Civil Procedure Code, 2074 (“CPC”). The bench clarified that while special laws govern their specific domains, any procedural silence within those special acts must be seamlessly supplemented by the general provisions of the CPC. Because the ITA remains completely silent on deadlines lapsed due to force majeure (unforeseeable circumstances) or extraordinary health crises, the remedial mechanism under Section 225(1)(f) of the CPC which permits extension requests within 15 days of hospital discharge is fully active and applicable to corporate taxpayers.

Substance Over Legalese

The Supreme Court analyzed the intersection of procedural technicalities and constitutional remedies, setting clear benchmarks for future tax disputes. Supreme Court held that a special act does not function in total isolation. Under Section 3(2) of the CPC, general procedural law provides a net for administrative gaps. If a special act like the ITA lacks a mechanism to address impossible compliance conditions, the civil code steps in to extend the statute of limitations.