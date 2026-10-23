Article Summary

When are pleadings closed in Queensland? Under UCPR rule 169, pleadings close when a pleading is served after the defence or answer to counterclaim. Otherwise, they close 14 days after service of the defence. Service is the operative event; filing alone does not trigger closure.

A reply ordinarily must be filed and served within 14 days. It is unnecessary merely to repeat an existing case, but new matters in a defence may require a pleaded answer. Relying on implied non-admission can restrict the evidence a party may call and does not safely replace a necessary reply.

Closure ordinarily starts the 28-day period for delivering disclosure lists, subject to court orders and the exceptions in rule 214. Counterclaims, amendments, late replies and multiple parties require examination of the particular pleading sequence. Pleadings can still be amended after closure; leave requirements depend on the applicable amendment rules and whether a trial date has been requested or set.

In this article, our Sunshine Coast litigation lawyers explains these distinctions through the rules, two Queensland decisions, practical examples and timing tables.

When Are Pleadings Closed under the Queensland UCPR

In Queensland, pleadings close on service of a pleading served after the defence or answer to a counterclaim. Otherwise, they close 14 days after service of the defence. That is the rule in r 169(a)–(b) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld). A reply can therefore bring closure forward. Filing alone is not the trigger. Court orders, counterclaims and amendments must also be checked before treating a particular date as settled.

The question “When Are Pleadings Closed” matters because closure usually starts the 28-day period for delivering a disclosure list. It also identifies the last pleading for the implied non-admission rule. Neither consequence means the case is ready for trial, or that its pleadings can never change.

This guide concerns ordinary civil proceedings governed by the UCPR in Queensland’s Supreme Court, District Court and Magistrates Courts: r 3(1). It does not assume that QCAT or federal court proceedings follow the same timetable.

What closing pleadings actually means

Pleadings state the material facts on which the parties rely and define the issues requiring decision. They are not witness statements. Under r 149(1)(b), material facts must be pleaded without the evidence by which they will be proved. Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains that distinction in greater detail.

Closing pleadings marks the end of the ordinary exchange of pleadings at that stage of the proceeding. The pleaded dispute is sufficiently defined for the rules to attach further consequences to it. The parties may still dispute the facts, seek documents, prepare evidence and negotiate settlement.

A solicitor answering “When Are Pleadings Closed” should look at the served pleadings and the orders, not merely the registry’s list of filed documents. A defence sitting on the court file tells only part of the story.

When Are Pleadings Closed if No Reply Is Served?

The default position is 14 days after service of the defence: r 169(b). It is not 14 days after the defence was drafted, signed or filed.

In a simple claim with one plaintiff, one defendant and no counterclaim, this is usually straightforward. Establish the legally effective service date, calculate the period and check whether any later pleading or order changes the analysis.

The ordinary deadline for a reply is related but separate. Unless the court orders otherwise, a reply must be both filed and served within 14 days after the day of service of the defence or answer to counterclaim: r 164(2). A deadline for taking a step and a rule identifying closure should not be treated as interchangeable.

Count from service and check the applicable time rules

For “When Are Pleadings Closed”, the first diary entry should record service of the defence. Keep the covering correspondence and any other record establishing when and how service occurred. A disputed service date can become a disputed disclosure deadline.

The note to r 7 directs the calculation of UCPR periods to s 38 of the Acts Interpretation Act 1954 (Qld). That provision governs reckoning time, including the relevant treatment of excluded days. Use the statutory calculation and check the applicable orders; do not count 14 business days simply because the proceeding is in court.

Real-world example one a defence and an early reply

These examples are hypothetical. Assume a supplier’s defence is validly served on 3 March and no counterclaim is made. Assume also that no relevant holiday or court order affects the calculation. If no later pleading is served, the ordinary closure date is 17 March.

If the plaintiff instead files and validly serves a reply on 10 March, pleadings close on 10 March under r 169(a). The plaintiff does not retain the balance of the original 14 days as an additional period before closure.

If that reply is filed on 10 March but served on 12 March, the operative event is service on 12 March. This is why “When Are Pleadings Closed” cannot reliably be answered from filing dates alone.

When Are Pleadings Closed when a Reply Is Served?

Under r 169(a), service of the subsequent pleading closes pleadings. In the usual sequence, that pleading is the plaintiff’s reply to the defence, or a reply to an answer to counterclaim.

There is no need for a separate notice announcing closure in the ordinary operation of r 169. Closure follows from the rule and the relevant procedural events. Nor does the rule require another 14-day wait after a reply is served.

Procedural position Ordinary closure position What must be checked Defence served and no subsequent pleading served 14 days after service of defence under r 169(b) Effective service date and applicable orders Reply served after defence On service of reply under r 169(a) Filing and service, and compliance with reply deadline Reply served after answer to counterclaim On service of that reply under r 169(a) Counterclaim sequence and any directions Reply filed but not served Filing alone does not trigger r 169(a) Whether closure has already occurred under r 169(b) Amended pleadings or several parties Review the particular record rather than applying a single date mechanically Response rights, service on relevant parties and orders

The table summarises r 169; it does not resolve whether an out-of-time or otherwise disputed pleading has been properly introduced into the proceeding.

A reply should serve a pleading purpose

The fact that a reply affects closure is not a reason to file one automatically. An unnecessary reply adds cost and can obscure the actual issues. Equally, declining to reply can be a serious error where the plaintiff needs to plead facts answering a new defence.

Under r 150(4)(a)–(d), a defence or subsequent pleading must specifically plead matters of the prescribed kinds, including matters making the opposing case not maintainable, avoiding surprise or raising a new factual question. A responsive positive case may therefore require a reply even though repetition of the statement of claim does not.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to how to draft a defence and reply deals with that drafting decision. For “When Are Pleadings Closed”, the practical lesson is to decide whether a reply is needed before the ordinary response period expires.

Case example one: Melco Engineering and unnecessary repetition

In Melco Engineering Pty Ltd v Eriez Magnetics Pty Ltd [2007] QSC 198, the parties disputed contractual terms and performance. The defendant contended that parts of its pleading were deemed admitted because of the plaintiff’s responses.

At [17]–[18], Dutney J explained that r 150(4) does not require a party to plead again facts already asserted. A reply is needed for genuinely new matters requiring an answer; competing pleaded versions of a contract do not, by themselves, require the plaintiff to repeat its original version. The court declared that the identified paragraphs were not deemed admitted.

The decision helps separate two questions: whether a reply is needed, and when its service would close pleadings. It does not establish that replies are unnecessary whenever a defence disputes liability.

When Are Pleadings Closed where there is a counterclaim

A counterclaim creates a separate claim for relief within the proceeding. The plaintiff defending it must attend to the answer to counterclaim, rather than assume that the original statement of claim answers it.

Unless the court orders otherwise, the answer must be filed and served within 14 days after the day the counterclaim is served: r 164(1)(a). A defendant to the counterclaim who was not a party to the original proceeding has 28 days: r 164(1)(b). A reply to the answer is ordinarily due within 14 days after service of that answer: r 164(2).

Rule 169(a) expressly refers to a pleading served after an answer to a counterclaim. However, r 169(b) uses service of the defence as its default reference point. It should not be paraphrased as an unrestricted rule that pleadings always close 14 days after the “last document”.

Where a counterclaim is still being answered, especially one involving an additional party, record each response period and obtain directions if the resulting closure or disclosure timetable is uncertain. Do not let a shorthand closure calculation deprive a party of a response period expressly allowed by r 164.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to counterclaims in Queensland civil proceedings explains the pleading and service requirements. In that setting, “When Are Pleadings Closed” requires examination of the counterclaim sequence as well as the original claim.

What happens to facts left unanswered when pleadings close

Under r 168(1), allegations of fact in the last pleading filed and served before closure are taken to be the subject of a non-admission. The rule also applies the evidentiary consequence in r 165(2).

A non-admission is not a denial. Rule 165(2) prevents the party from giving or calling evidence in relation to the fact not admitted unless the evidence relates to another part of that party’s pleading. The exception matters. Evidence supporting an existing pleaded case may remain available, but an unpleaded positive answer cannot safely be assumed to fall within it.

The question “When Are Pleadings Closed” therefore has a substantive consequence for preparation of the case. The final pleading must be read against the responding party’s existing allegations and the evidence it intends to call.

Express responses also carry obligations. Reasonable inquiries are required before pleading a non-admission under r 166(3)(a)–(c). Denials and non-admissions require a direct explanation under r 166(4); failure to comply produces a deemed admission under r 166(5). Continuing inquiries may require amendment under r 166(6).

Case example two: Lillas and Loel and the danger of silence

In Lillas & Loel Lawyers v Odlin [2022] QDC 107, a law firm pursuing unpaid fees had not replied to new allegations concerning its costs disclosures. In the section of the reasons headed “The reply”, Sheridan DCJ considered the interaction of rr 165–169.

Her Honour rejected the argument that the firm could simply rely on implied non-admission to reserve its position on the new defence. The rules had to be read together: new matters should be answered, and a non-admission required the inquiries and explanation prescribed by r 166. No error was established on that aspect of the Magistrate’s reasoning.

The appeal nevertheless succeeded on other issues concerning permission to resume the delayed proceeding. It would be inaccurate to describe the outcome as dismissal of the fee claim because no reply was filed.

Real-world example two a release raised in the defence

Assume a contractor sues for an unpaid invoice. The defence alleges that the contractor signed a release extinguishing the debt. The contractor accepts signing the document but says it was procured by a specific misrepresentation.

Simply allowing the pleadings to close does not place that responsive factual case on the record. The contractor should consider a reply pleading the material facts supporting avoidance of the release, with the necessary particulars. The allegation must satisfy r 150(4), and particulars must define the issues and prevent surprise under r 157(a).

This changes the useful question from “When Are Pleadings Closed” to “What case must be pleaded before they close?” The contractor’s witness evidence should prove the pleaded answer, not introduce it for the first time. The guide to particulars and further and better particulars in Queensland explains how much detail is needed to identify the opposing case fairly.

When Are Pleadings Closed for the purpose of disclosure

The ordinary disclosure-list deadline is within 28 days after closure: r 214(2)(e). A reply served early can therefore bring forward the deadline. Waiting until the original reply period would have expired may leave the disclosure list overdue.

Disclosure is not simply an obligation first created by closure. In proceedings started by claim, r 209(1)(a) applies the disclosure and inspection part, while r 211(1) defines the duty by reference to documents in a party’s possession or control directly relevant to an allegation in issue, subject to the applicable exceptions. The duty continues until the proceeding is decided under r 211(2).

For “When Are Pleadings Closed”, the distinction is between the duty and the date for performing it by delivering the list. Orders and the other limbs of r 214 can produce a different delivery date.

Circumstance Time for delivering the relevant disclosure list Source Ordinary position Within 28 days after close of pleadings r 214(2)(e) Disclosure ordered before closure At the times stated in the order r 214(2)(a) Summary-decision application made within 28 days after closure, without disposing of the whole proceeding Within 28 days after the decision r 214(2)(b) Further or amended pleading makes additional documents disclosable Within 28 days after that pleading is delivered r 214(2)(c) A document first comes into possession or control, or is located, after a time in paragraphs (a)–(c) Within 7 days after that occasion r 214(2)(d)

The timing provisions are in r 214(2)(a)–(e). The seven-day limb has its own statutory condition; it should not be rewritten as a universal rule for every document found after closure. A requested copy is ordinarily due within 14 days after the request under r 214(3).

If an early decision is being considered, the guide to summary judgment applications in Queensland explains that separate procedure. The disclosure adjustment in r 214(2)(b) is a reason to identify the application and its timing precisely.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains the scope of disclosure and its limits. Closure should prompt a document review against the actual pleaded issues, not indiscriminate production of the entire client file.

Can pleadings be amended after they have closed

Yes. “When Are Pleadings Closed” and “When is leave required to amend?” are different questions.

Before filing a request for trial date, r 378 permits amendments for which leave is not otherwise required under the rules. Closure itself does not impose a universal leave requirement. Another party may apply within eight days after service to disallow an amendment made without leave under r 379(1).

Once a request for trial date has been filed, or a trial date has been set without one, r 470(1)–(2)(a) requires leave to amend a pleading. Other restrictions may apply earlier, including the requirements for certain amendments after a limitation period has expired under r 376. The relevant dividing point is not simply the date pleadings closed.

Service and response rights must also be addressed. Under r 385(2), a responsive pleading or amendment must be served within the existing time to plead or within eight days after service of the amendment, whichever is later. If a party has already pleaded and does not plead again within that period, r 385(3) treats it as relying on its original pleading as the answer.

An amendment may also require additional disclosure under r 214(2)(c). Do not assume that every amendment restarts every procedural deadline. Identify the affected allegations, the required response and the documents newly brought within disclosure. Stonegate Legal’s guide to amending pleadings in Queensland civil proceedings deals with the wider amendment regime.

When Are Pleadings Closed if a Reply Is Late?

A late reply should not be treated as automatically curing an expired response period or retrospectively cancelling an existing disclosure obligation. First identify when pleadings closed on the existing record, then address how the proposed pleading can properly be introduced.

The court can extend time at any time under r 7(1). Its directions power under r 367 can also be relevant to the resulting timetable. The practical course is to deal expressly with any necessary extension and consequential directions rather than assume that acceptance of a document for filing settles its procedural effect.

The same caution applies when several defendants serve defences on different dates. A reply directed to one defence does not justify assuming that every other party’s response position has been resolved. A solicitor should identify the outstanding pleadings and, where necessary, obtain a clear timetable.

A practical check before relying on closure

To answer “When Are Pleadings Closed” for an actual matter, review these points together:

Identify every current pleading, including any counterclaim and amended pleading.

Establish effective service dates, separately from filing dates.

Check orders extending time, directing further pleadings or regulating disclosure.

Decide whether new matters require a reply and whether the intended evidence has a pleaded foundation.

Apply r 169 to the proper sequence and calculate the disclosure-list deadline under the applicable limb of r 214.

Record outstanding responses and any need for directions before representing that the entire proceeding has reached the next stage.

Closure is a procedural milestone. Its value lies in knowing precisely what follows from it: which allegations remain in issue, what evidence the pleaded case permits, and when the next obligation must be performed.