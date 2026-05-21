China Launches New Versions Of IPC And Nice Classification

Starting from January 1, 2026, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has started using the new versions of the International Patent Classification (IPC) and the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Registration of Trademarks (Nice Classification).

Compared with the old version (2025.01 version), the new version of IPC (2026.01 version) has revised a total of 1,615 classification codes, including 517 new codes and deleting 206 old codes. The CNIPA has translated and compiled relevant materials for the new IPC, including the IPC classification table, classification definitions, and comparison tables between the new and old versions. The public can access via official website https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/col/col3161/index.html.

The new version of the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Registration of Marks (Nice Classification) is the 2026 text of the 13th edition. For trademark registration applications with a filing date on or after January 1, 2026, the new version of the Nice Classification shall apply when classifying goods and services items; for applications with a filing date before this date, the old version of the Nice Classification shall apply. Based on the Nice Classification, CNIPA has made corresponding adjustments to the Classification Table for Distinguishing Similar Goods and Services. For details, the public can access the document via https://sbj.cnipa.gov.cn/sbj/tzgg/202512/W020251226396036585534.pdf.

(Source: official website of the CNIPA)