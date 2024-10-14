How Much Do You Know About Certification Trademarks?

Certification trademarks refer to marks controlled by organizations that have the ability to supervise certain goods or services, and used by units or individuals outside of that organization on their goods or services to prove the geographical origin...

Certification trademarks refer to marks controlled by organizations that have the ability to supervise certain goods or services, and used by units or individuals outside of that organization on their goods or services to prove the geographical origin, raw materials, manufacturing methods, quality, or other specific qualities of those goods or services.

When applying for a certification trademark, applicants must provide, in addition to the trademark application form, a power of attorney, and documents proving the applicant's qualifications, they must also provide the rules for the use and management of the certification trademark, as well as documents proving that the applicant or an institution commissioned by the applicant has the ability to supervise and inspect.

However, when preparing materials for the application of a certification trademark, many applicants do not know how to prepare the rules for the use and management of the certification trademark. This article has compiled a framework for the rules for the use and management of certification trademarks for applicants to refer to.

By reviewing the trademark publish gazette of certification trademarks issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, it can be seen that there is a certain pattern to the rules for the use and management of certification trademarks. They are roughly divided into the following aspects:

1. General Provisions. This section includes a brief description of the purpose of applying for the certification trademark, the laws and regulations to be followed, the name of the trademark registrant, and a basic discussion on whether the certification trademark meets the relevant requirements.

2. Detailed description of the conditions for using the certification trademark. It should be detailed how the goods identified by the certification trademark are conditioned, such as the geographical origin of the goods, the unique quality of the goods, and special requirements for the use of the goods.

3. Application procedures for the use of the certification trademark. Under this item, the procedures for the user of the certification trademark to apply for the registered trademark should be clearly written. For example, whether it is necessary to submit a certification trademark use application, whether it is necessary to sign a trademark use license contract, whether it is necessary to obtain a certification trademark license certificate, whether it is necessary to pay a management fee, etc..

4. Rights and obligations of the certification trademark licensee. Under this item, the rights and obligations of the licensee of the certification trademark should be clearly stated, including how to use the trademark and the matters that should be paid attention to when using the trademark.

5. Management of the certification trademark. It should list how the applicant of the certification trademark supervises the certification trademark in daily production.

6. Protection of the certification trademark. This item is a declaration of protection for the certification trademark that has been registered. It can be written according to the rules for the management of the already published certification trademark.

7. Supplementary provisions. This item can be written according to the rules for the management of the already published certification trademark.

Above all, it is hoped that this can provide help to those who are in need of applying for certification trademarks.

