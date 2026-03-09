Since its establishment in 2002, Chang Tsi & Partners has become one of the leading law firms in China. The firm has constantly been referred to as a “National Outstanding Law Firm”, “The Best IP Law Firm in China”, “China IP Law Firm” and “Tier 1 IP Law Firm of the Year” by the Ministry of Justice of China, international legal directories and various business magazines such as the Chambers Asia Pacific, The Asia Pacific Legal 500 as well as Asialaw Profiles.

In practice, a patent specification serves to provide a clear and complete disclosure of the structure, technical features, and methods of use of an invention or utility model. It typically includes sections such as the technical field, background art, summary of the invention, brief description of the drawings, and detailed embodiments. Through the specification, the applicant explains the specific implementation of the invention to the patent office, enabling examiners and other relevant stakeholders to fully understand the substantive content of the patent.

During patent examination, the sufficiency and clarity of disclosure in the specification are critical assessment criteria. If the specification is vague or insufficiently described, it may lead to misunderstandings and adversely affect the grant of patent rights. After a patent is granted, deficiencies in the specification may also become a key vulnerability in invalidation proceedings or infringement disputes, allowing alleged infringers to exploit loopholes in the patent documents to avoid liability.

In terms of basic writing, the display of basic skills reflects the agent's extensive case handling experience and good basic writing habits. For example, the specification can elaborate on concept explanations and step explanations from multiple levels of perspective. For self-named concepts and even well-known concepts, a full explanation is required. The explanation can be divided into three levels: principle-based explanation, subordinate explanation, and examples. As for the explanation of steps, it is necessary to first explain each concept included in the step, then provide an explanation of the design idea at the level of the step, which is the principle-based explanation. After that, at least two subordinate schemes should be given to support the generalization of this higher-level step, and finally, examples corresponding to the steps should be provided. Another thing to note in the explanation of the specification is that one must not omit the explanation of any concept or step in the claims, otherwise, the claims will appear unsupported by the specification, the meaning of the claims will be unclear, leading to an unclear scope of protection.

In terms of high-quality writing, it reflects the agent's overall understanding and development of the case or even the technical field to which the case belongs. This level of explanation can cover multi-level and multi-angle descriptions. For example, before elaborating on the entire scheme, it is appropriate to explain the business field in which the entire scheme is applied and the hardware architecture deployed in combination with the application process. This allows the specific application environment and the application value of the scheme to be clearly understood. This can include a detailed explanation of the data interactions and executing entities involved in the scheme, using application scenario diagrams. Some basic concepts can be given a unified explanation to facilitate the understanding of subsequent schemes, and after the overall scheme is combed through, an effect derivation can be provided.

By combining basic skills with high-level writing experience, the applicant's technical innovation, application scenarios, and patent value will be better showcased, which also provides assurance for the examination of the patent and the subsequent stability of the patent rights.

