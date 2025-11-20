Comparison of Amendments to the Patent Examination Guidelines (2025)

Chang Tsi & Partners is a "National Outstanding Law Firm (nominated by Ministry of Justice of China)" with a strong reputation in intellectual property and litigation.

Since its establishment in 2002, Chang Tsi & Partners has become one of the leading law firms in China. The firm has constantly been referred to as a “National Outstanding Law Firm”, “The Best IP Law Firm in China”, “China IP Law Firm” and “Tier 1 IP Law Firm of the Year” by the Ministry of Justice of China, international legal directories and various business magazines such as the Chambers Asia Pacific, The Asia Pacific Legal 500 as well as Asialaw Profiles.