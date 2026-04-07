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Advancing from experimentation to intelligent growth
Private companies around the world are stepping boldly into a new era of transformation, demonstrating agility, ambition and strategic clarity as AI accelerates and technology reshapes industries.
The KPMG Global Tech Report 2026 – Private company explores how private organisations are distinguishing themselves as innovators and early adopters — balancing experimentation with trusted governance, investing in AI capabilities and strengthening operational resilience in an increasingly complex global environment.
Key findings from our research
KPMG Global Tech Report 2026 – Private company
Explore the full findings, charts, and leader insights in the report
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