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7 April 2026

KPMG Global Tech Report 2026: Private Company

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KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. Working collaboratively across all these offices, KPMG China can deploy experienced professionals efficiently, wherever our client is located.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organisation or to one or more member firms collectively.

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Private companies around the world are stepping boldly into a new era of transformation, demonstrating agility, ambition and strategic clarity as AI accelerates and technology reshapes industries.
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Advancing from experimentation to intelligent growth

Private companies around the world are stepping boldly into a new era of transformation, demonstrating agility, ambition and strategic clarity as AI accelerates and technology reshapes industries.

The KPMG Global Tech Report 2026 – Private company explores how private organisations are distinguishing themselves as innovators and early adopters — balancing experimentation with trusted governance, investing in AI capabilities and strengthening operational resilience in an increasingly complex global environment.

Key findings from our research

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KPMG Global Tech Report 2026 – Private company

Explore the full findings, charts, and leader insights in the report

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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