ARTICLE
10 September 2024

China Expands Pilot Program For Foreign Investment In The Healthcare Sector

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On September 7, China's Ministry of Commerce, the National Health Commission, and the National Medical Products Administration issued a notice announcing the expansion of pilot programs for foreign investment...
China Government, Public Sector
Photo of Yuanmei Lu
Photo of Zhenye Wang
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On September 7, China's Ministry of Commerce, the National Health Commission, and the National Medical Products Administration issued a notice announcing the expansion of pilot programs for foreign investment in the healthcare sector (the "Notice"), marking a significant relaxation of China's long-standing restrictions on foreign investment in the healthcare industry.

The expansion mainly impacts the following two areas:

1. Biotechnology

Starting from September 7, 2024, foreign-invested enterprises will be allowed to engage in the development and application of human stem cell and gene diagnostic and treatment technologies in Beijing Free Trade Zone, Shanghai Free Trade Zone, Guangdong Free Trade Zone, and Hainan Free Trade Port. These activities are aimed at facilitating the registration, listing, and production of related products, which, once registered and approved, can be used nationwide.

Foreign-invested enterprises participating in this pilot program must comply with China's relevant laws and regulations, including those governing human genetic resources management, clinical drug trials (including international multi-center clinical trials), drug registration, production, and ethical review, and must complete the required management procedures.

2. Wholly Foreign-Owned Hospitals

The Notice also permits the establishment of wholly foreign-owned hospitals (excluding traditional Chinese medicine, and the acquisition of public hospitals is also excluded) in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hainan Island. Specific conditions, requirements, and procedures for setting up these hospitals will be announced in a separate notice.

The Notice further emphasizes that relevant authorities in the pilot regions, including departments responsible for commerce, health, human genetic resources, and drug supervision, will use increased efforts to promote the new policies. They will actively engage with foreign-invested enterprises and improve services, creating a desirable environment for foreign investors interested in investing China's healthcare sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yuanmei Lu
Yuanmei Lu
Photo of Zhenye Wang
Zhenye Wang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More