New AD/CVD Petitions: Hardwood And Decorative Plywood From China, Indonesia, Vietnam

New Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Petitions Filed for Hardwood Plywood Imports

Introduction

On May 22, 2025, new antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) petitions were filed against imports of hardwood and decorative plywood ("plywood") from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The petition was filed by the Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood.

This is a sequel AD/CVD investigation. In 2017, the Petitioners had filed AD/CVD petitions against hardwood plywood from China. Petitioners noted that even as the first case was underway, Chinese plywood producers began shifting production towards softwood decorative plywood, which was outside the scope of the first investigation but still directly competed with hardwood plywood. Additionally, producers in Vietnam started minor manufacturing and assembly operations using Chinese input materials to circumvent the AD/CVD duties. As a result, imports from Vietnam and Indonesia increased significantly as Chinese plywood imports decreased. Petitioners filed this case because they believe they never received the relief they were entitled to in the original investigation.

The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether the duties should be imposed on imports of hardwood and decorative plywood from these countries to prevent unfair trade practices.

How the Investigation Will Proceed

The AD/CVD investigations will be conducted by two federal agencies:

The International Trade Commission (ITC) : Investigates whether the subject imports have materially harmed or threatened to harm the establishment of the domestic industry.

: Investigates whether the subject imports have materially harmed or threatened to harm the establishment of the domestic industry. The Department of Commerce (DOC): Investigates whether the subject imports are being sold to the United States at less than fair value (i.e., dumping) or benefiting from unfair government subsidies.

Both agencies must make affirmative findings of harm or unfair practices for AD/CVD duties to be imposed on the subject imports.

Scope of the Investigation

The petition includes the following proposed scope definition:

Subject Merchandise

The merchandise covered by the investigations is hardwood and decorative plywood and certain veneered panels. For this proceeding, hardwood and decorative plywood is defined as a generally flat, multilayered plywood or other veneered panel, consisting of two or more layers or plies of wood veneers in combination with a core or without a core. The veneers, along with the core, may be glued or otherwise bonded together. A hardwood and decorative plywood panel must have its face or back veneer composed of one or more species of hardwood, softwood, or bamboo.

Veneer Definition

For the purposes of the investigation, a "veneer" is a slice of wood regardless of thickness, which is cut, sliced, or sawed from a log, bolt, or flitch. The face and back veneers are the outermost veneer of wood on either side of the core, irrespective of additional surface coatings or covers.

Core Definition

The core of hardwood and decorative plywood consists of the layer(s) of one or more materials situated between the face and back veneers. The core can be made from various materials, including hardwood, softwood, particleboard, or medium-density fiberboard (MDF).

Exclusions from the Scope

The following products are excluded from the scope of these investigations:

Structural plywood (industrial plywood or industrial panels) that meets specific U.S. product standards. Products with a face and back veneer of cork. Hardwood plywood that is already subject to existing AD/CVD orders on imports from China. Multilayered wood flooring, including products with bamboo veneers or entirely made from bamboo. Finished furniture and kitchen cabinetry that is fully assembled or "ready to assemble" (RTA). Phenolic Film Faced Plyform (PFF), also known as Phenolic Surface Film Plywood (PSF).

This scope also excludes products that are trimmed, cut-to-size, notched, punched, drilled, or undergo any minor processing.

Alleged AD/CVD Margins

Petitioner calculated the following estimated dumping margins for subject merchandise from China of 197.1%. Petitioner did not provide any specific subsidy margin calculations.

Named Exporters/ Producers

Petitioner included a list of companies that it believes are producers and exporters of the subject merchandise. See attached list of exporters and producers here.

Named U.S. Importers

Petitioner included a list of companies that it believes are U.S. importers of the subject merchandise. See attached list of importers here.

Estimated Schedule of Investigations

May 22, 2025 : Petitions filed

: Petitions filed June 11, 2025 : DOC initiates investigation

: DOC initiates investigation June 12, 2025 : ITC Staff Conference

: ITC Staff Conference July 6, 2025 : ITC preliminary determination

: ITC preliminary determination October 19, 2025 : DOC CVD preliminary determination (assuming extended deadline)

: DOC CVD preliminary determination (assuming extended deadline) December 18, 2025 : DOC AD preliminary determination (assuming extended deadline)

: DOC AD preliminary determination (assuming extended deadline) May 2, 2026 : DOC AD/CVD final determinations (extended)

: DOC AD/CVD final determinations (extended) June 16, 2026 : ITC final determination (extended)

: ITC final determination (extended) June 23, 2026: DOC AD/CVD orders issued (extended)

Conclusion: What This Means for U.S. Industry

This investigation could significantly impact U.S. manufacturers of hardwood and decorative plywood. If the investigations result in affirmative findings of dumping or unfair subsidies, new antidumping and countervailing duties will be imposed on plywood imports from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For U.S. manufacturers concerned about the potential impact of these duties or who wish to understand how these investigations may affect their operations, it's critical to stay informed and engage with legal experts. If you have any questions about this investigation or need assistance navigating potential trade duties, don't hesitate to contact us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.