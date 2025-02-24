Today, February 20th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on ammonium sulphate from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. The details of this investigation are as follows:

Domestic Industry

The antidumping investigation was requested by Agrogen, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Ammonium sulphate is an inorganic and synthetic nitrogen fertilizer. It has a nitrogen content of 21% and a sulfur concentration of 24%. The chemical formula for ammonium sulfate is (NH 4 ) 2 SO 4 . It generally is available in two presentations: standard and granular. The standard presentation consists of particles smaller than 2 millimeters, while the granular presentation contains particles larger than 2 millimeters.

Tariff Item

Ammonium sulphate is imported into national territory under tariff item 3102.21.01 of the Mexican Law of General Import and Export Tariffs.

Normal Value

The Ministry resorted to the constructed normal value methodology to determine the normal value in China.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of investigation is from July 1st, 2023, to June 31st, 2024

Period of Analysis (Injury)

The Ministry of Economy established that the period of analysis is going to be that from July 1st, 2021, to June 31st, 2024. The domestic industry argues a material injury by the imports.

Deadline

The deadline to participate in the investigation is May 2nd, 2025. An extension to the deadline may be requested.

Previous elimination of antidumping duties

In 2019, the Ministry of Economy imposed AD duties on Chinese ammonium sulphate in a previous investigation. VTZ represented its clients in a judicial challenge, and the AD duties were successfully eliminated with a landmark judgment.

List of Producers and Exporters

Please check out the list of producers and exporters listed in the antidumping investigation in our legal alert.

