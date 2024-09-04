WTO Issues Its 2024 Annual Report Highlighting Major Events Of The Past Year (30 Jul)

The WTO has published its 2024 Annual Report which has shed light upon various issues and events. One major event covered under the Report is the outcomes of the 13th Ministerial Conference...

The WTO has published its 2024 Annual Report which has shed light upon various issues and events. One major event covered under the Report is the outcomes of the 13th Ministerial Conference held in February 2024. The member states renewed their commitments towards multilateral trading system and directed officials to accelerate discussions on reforms over the dispute settlement mechanism. The Report also dealt with the joint efforts of UNCTAD and the WTO to formulate trade policies for a global response to climate change.

