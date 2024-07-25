China Implements Aerospace Sector Export Control Changes

On 30 May 2024, the Ministry of Commerce of China (the 'Ministry of Commerce'), the General Administration of Customs of China, and the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission of China issued Announcement No. 21 of 2024 to implement export control measures on technology, software, and equipment in the aerospace sector (the 'Measures'). The Measures became effective on 1 July 2024. Key provisions of the Measures are as follows:

Items requiring export licences

Items with the following characteristics are prohibited from export without a licence:

Equipment, software, and technology related to the manufacture of aerospace structural components and engines Equipment, software, and technology related to the manufacture of gas turbine engines/gas turbines. Equipment, software, and technology related to spacesuit face windows. Items related to ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene fibers.

Export licensing procedures

Export operators must apply for export licences in accordance with relevant regulations. Applications should be submitted to the Ministry of Commerce through provinciallevel commerce authorities, using the dual-use items and technology export application form and providing the following documents:

Original or authenticated copies or scans of export contracts or agreements.

Technical specifications or test reports of the items to be exported.

End-user and end-use certificates.

Information on the importer and end user.

Identification documents of the legal representative, principal managers, and handling personnel of the applicant.

Review, issuance and use of export licences

The Ministry of Commerce shall review the export application documents upon receipt, or conduct a joint review with relevant governmental departments, and make a decision to grant or deny the licence within the statutory time limit.

If a licence is granted, the Ministry of Commerce should issue a dual-use items and technology export licence (the 'export licence').

Export operators must present the export licence to customs and complete customs procedures in accordance with the 'Customs Law of the People's Republic of China,' and are subject to the supervision of customs. Customs will complete the clearance procedures based on the export licence issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

Originally published by WorldECR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.