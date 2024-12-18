A Relevância Do Novo Regulamento Da Inteligência Artificial No Contexto Laboral

At CS'Associados we embrace our clients' goals and forge relationships so that we can achieve them together.
We are strongly committed to providing ethically demanding and responsible services, contributing positively to the creation of long-term value towards a sustainable economy and a balanced society.
First and foremost, the partnership is built on the foundation of the firm's individuals. We are very aware that the best results are achieved by galvanising talent and the horizontal organisation of equals. We are far more than the sum of our individual parts – we have built a law firm that functions as a single, seamless and talented team. At every level. In the profile of work that we do, in our core values, our working environment, and a sense of collective belonging and responsibility. All these factors have contributed to our high rate of talent retention.
No passado dia 12 de julho foi publicado no Jornal Oficial da União Europeia o Regulamento (UE) 2024/1689 do Parlamento Europeu e do Conselho, de 13 de junho de 2024, que cria regras harmonizadas em matéria de inteligência artificial.
No passado dia 12 de julho foi publicado no Jornal Oficial da
União Europeia o Regulamento (UE) 2024/1689 do Parlamento
Europeu e do Conselho, de 13 de junho de 2024, que cria regras
harmonizadas em matéria de inteligência artificial
(Regulamento da Inteligência Artificial).
Trata-se do primeiro documento normativo a nível mundial
que trata e regulamenta o desenvolvimento, a
implementação e a utilização da
inteligência artificial, tendo como objetivo a melhoria do
funcionamento do mercado interno da União Europeia
através do estabelecimento de um regime jurídico
uniforme conforme aos valores da UE, a fim de promover a
adoção de uma inteligência artificial segura e
respeitadora dos direitos fundamentais, sem descartar o apoio
à inovação.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.