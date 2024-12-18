A Relevância Do Novo Regulamento Da Inteligência Artificial No Contexto Laboral

At CS'Associados we embrace our clients' goals and forge relationships so that we can achieve them together. We are strongly committed to providing ethically demanding and responsible services, contributing positively to the creation of long-term value towards a sustainable economy and a balanced society. First and foremost, the partnership is built on the foundation of the firm's individuals. We are very aware that the best results are achieved by galvanising talent and the horizontal organisation of equals. We are far more than the sum of our individual parts – we have built a law firm that functions as a single, seamless and talented team. At every level. In the profile of work that we do, in our core values, our working environment, and a sense of collective belonging and responsibility. All these factors have contributed to our high rate of talent retention.