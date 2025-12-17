Department Of Commerce And Investment Closes For Staff Function

Both offices will reopen on Monday, 22 December 2025 at 8:30am, and DCI's business licensing counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building will reopen at 9:00am...

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 12 December 2025 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's (DCI) offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close on Friday, 19 December 2025 at 11:30am for a staff function.

Both offices will reopen on Monday, 22 December 2025 at 8:30am, and DCI's business licensing counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during the brief closure.

