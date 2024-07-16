ARTICLE
16 July 2024

DCI Closes Early For Department Meeting

CI
Cayman Islands Government

Contributor

Cayman Islands Government logo
The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.
Explore
Grand Cayman, 15 July 2024 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) office and business licensing counter in Grand Cayman, and its office in Cayman Brac, will close at 1 pm on Friday, 19 July...
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

DCI Closes Early for Department Meeting

Grand Cayman, 15 July 2024 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) office and business licensing counter in Grand Cayman, and its office in Cayman Brac, will close at 1 pm on Friday, 19 July, for a department meeting.

DCI's offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will reopen at 8:30am on Monday, 22 July 2024; and its business licensing counter in Grand Cayman will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during this brief closure.

The public may email info@dci.gov.ky for assistance on all matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Monique Pryce
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More