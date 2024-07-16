DCI Closes Early for Department Meeting

Grand Cayman, 15 July 2024 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) office and business licensing counter in Grand Cayman, and its office in Cayman Brac, will close at 1 pm on Friday, 19 July, for a department meeting.

DCI's offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will reopen at 8:30am on Monday, 22 July 2024; and its business licensing counter in Grand Cayman will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during this brief closure.

The public may email info@dci.gov.ky for assistance on all matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.