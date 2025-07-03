MACI Celebrates 20 Years Of Maritime Excellence And Global Leadership

Cayman Islands Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, Hon. André Ebanks MP, commended the organisation for its contributions to the local, regional and global maritime sector.

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman: The Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary on 1 July 2025, highlighting its longstanding commitment to maritime excellence.

"This anniversary reflects a vision, shared 20 years ago between Government and our maritime sector, for a maritime administration to oversee the Cayman Islands' interests and to stay abreast of international commercial and regulatory developments," he said.

"As a country we've reached this milestone because of the commitment and innovation of the MACI team, past and present; clients who trust the Cayman Islands as a world-class maritime centre; and continuous Government support for maritime matters."

The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce holds responsibility for MACI and CISR.

Since its establishment in 2005, MACI has evolved into a globally respected maritime authority, overseeing the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry (CISR), a registry with origins dating back to 1903, "when George Town was designated a British Port of Registry," said Joel Walton, CEO of MACI.

"This anniversary is a celebration of our journey and a reaffirmation of our mission to uphold the highest standards in maritime safety and service," Mr Walton said. "We are proud of our achievements and excited to continue building a world-class maritime platform."

Since its establishment, MACI continues to:

Strengthen the Cayman Islands' position as a top-performing flag state.

Expand its global presence and vessel registry.

Implement critical international maritime safety, security and pollution prevention regulations and technical codes.

Oversee international seafarer safety through implementation of the Maritime Labour Convention.

Execute Cayman's duties under the Caribbean MoU on Port State Control.

Advise on international and local maritime policy.

Spearhead the development of key maritime legislation.

Lead on Red Ensign Group (REG) Yacht Code development

As part of its ongoing commitment to international excellence, MACI also played a vital, leading role in the Cayman Islands' compliance with the IMO Instruments Implementation Code (Triple I Code). A global framework designed to help maritime administrations meet key safety and regulatory standards. Through the National Maritime Strategy & Triple I Code Compliance Working Group (NMSIIICCWG), established by Cabinet in 2019, MACI led on the coordination of cross-government efforts, preparation for international audits, and reinforced the Cayman Islands' global credibility as a responsible flag, port, and coastal state.

MACI remains dedicated to enhancing the Cayman Islands' standing as a premier maritime jurisdiction, collaborating with government and industry leaders to drive innovation and regulatory excellence. As MACI enters its next chapter, the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to serve with integrity, lead with innovation, and represent the Cayman Islands with pride on the global stage.

