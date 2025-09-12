CIMA Launches One-Time Amnesty Scheme For Non-Compliant Directors

On 3 September 2025, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) announced by General Industry Notice a One-time Non-Compliant Directors' Amnesty Scheme (the Scheme) allowing eligible registered directors to voluntarily settle outstanding annual fees and accrued penalties at a discounted rate in order to regularise their status under the Directors Registration and Licensing Act (As Revised) (DLRA).

Eligibility Criteria

The Scheme which will run from 16 September 2025 to 15 October 2025, is available to:

directors registered with CIMA under the DLRA; falling within the 1 – 19 covered entities category; and who, as of 31 August 2025, have more than two years of unpaid annual fees.

Note: any director currently under investigation or subject to enforcement action by CIMA or another regulatory body is not eligible to participate.

Eligible directors should have already been contacted by CIMA via their registered email address with instructions on how to apply. Once the Scheme expires, full fees and related penalties will apply. Directors who believe they are eligible but have not already been contacted directly by CIMA should email amnesty@cima.ky for participation instructions.

Applications will be accepted through the Directors' Gateway Portal at https://gateway.cimaconnect.com.

Further guidance will be made available on the portal from 16 September 2025.

Participation in the Scheme is voluntary, and eligible directors are encouraged to participate in order to regularise their status under the DLRA.