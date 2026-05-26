Leniency Programs Under The Competition Laws Of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, And Morocco

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Leniency regimes have proven to be an important cartel-enforcement tools available to competition authorities. Their purpose is to destabilize secret collusion by creating an incentive for one participant to come forward before the others, disclose the existence of the cartel, provide evidence, and cooperate with the authority in exchange for immunity or a reduction of sanctions. This is particularly important because cartels are usually concealed, are difficult to detect through ordinary market monitoring, and insider evidence is often required to establish the existence, scope, duration, participants and effects of the infringement.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco all recognize cooperation-based mechanisms in cartel or anticompetitive agreement enforcement. Still, the structure and legal certainty of each regime differs. Egypt’s leniency regime is explicitly established by the Egyptian Competition Law and the Egyptian Competition Authority’s (ECA) leniency guidelines, which are expressly intended to grant immunity to violators cooperating with the ECA in detecting cartels. Saudi Arabia provides for leniency, settlement, and reconciliation mechanisms through the General Authority for Competition’s (GAC) practice, including official services for exemption, settlement and reconciliation. Morocco provides for total or partial exemption from pecuniary sanctions under the Moroccan Competition Law, with procedural rules set out in the Implementing Decree and the Moroccan Competition Council’s (MCC) internal rules.

Across the three jurisdictions, leniency primarily addresses exposure to public enforcement. It does not, as a general matter, provide a complete statutory shield against third-party claims. However, the practical risk of follow-on damages differs depending on whether the applicant is identified in the enforcement decision, whether its admissions may be used in court, whether the authority’s file remains confidential, and whether parallel proceedings in other jurisdictions may reveal the applicant’s role.

Egyptian leniency regime

Leniency under the Egyptian Competition Law is a key enforcement tool designed to detect cartel conduct, which is inherently secret and difficult to uncover. Its core objective is to incentivize a cartel participant to cooperate with the authority in exchange for immunity. The regime explicitly targets horizontal agreements such as price fixing, market allocation, output restriction, and bid rigging. These practices are treated as serious infringements because they distort competition, leading to higher prices and reduced innovation. This severity is reflected in substantial penalties, which may reach up to 12% of the relevant turnover, in addition to potential criminal exposure.

A key feature of the Egyptian system is the legal certainty attached to full immunity. Where the conditions are met, immunity is mandatory rather than discretionary. In addition, the immunity beneficiary is neither included among the accused nor named in the final judgment, limiting exposure to third-party claims and reinforcing the attractiveness of the regime.

How the process works in practice

Obtaining leniency requires compliance with strict conditions and ongoing cooperation. Timing is critical: the applicant must be the first to approach the ECA before the authority reaches an advanced stage of its investigation, namely prior to initiating criminal proceedings or adopting enforcement measures, subject only to limited discretion in exceptional cases. While full immunity is mandatory and granted to the first applicant, other participants may receive partial immunity of up to half of the penalty, subject to the court’s discretion and their contribution to establishing the violation.

Substantively, the applicant must provide detailed and credible evidence capable of revealing the cartel and establishing its elements, including the parties involved, their roles, the affected markets, methods of coordination, and the timeline of the conduct. Procedurally, the system offers flexibility through a marker mechanism, allowing the applicant to secure priority while completing its evidence file within 30 days, extendable at the authority’s discretion. The ECA also permits confidential pre-submission discussions, enabling companies to assess their position and the sufficiency of their evidence before formally applying.

Once submitted, the applicant must cooperate fully and continuously, including providing all relevant information, making personnel available, preserving evidence, and maintaining strict confidentiality. The infringing conduct must cease unless otherwise instructed. Failure to comply may result in loss of immunity.

Management of third-party damages

Leniency does not eliminate civil liability. Although the immunity beneficiary is not prosecuted or named in the final judgment, injured parties retain the right to seek compensation before civil courts. A company may therefore remain liable for damages arising from cartel conduct.

However, the Egyptian regime introduces an important practical limitation. Because the immunity beneficiary is not identified in criminal proceedings or judgments, claimants lack a key evidentiary basis typically relied upon in follow-on actions. As a result, they must independently identify the applicant and prove their involvement in the cartel. In this affected parties often face significant difficulties in compiling and accessing evidence, particularly where it remains confidential with the ECA. This makes successful claims against immunity beneficiaries difficult in practice. This protection is not absolute.

Exposure may increase if other cartel participants disclose the applicant’s identity, if parallel proceedings in other jurisdictions reveal their role, or if internal documents emerge during litigation. Accordingly, while the system provides meaningful practical shielding, it does not guarantee anonymity.

From a strategic perspective, leniency offers clear benefits, with removal of criminal exposure, avoidance of fines, and reduced reputational impact. The indirect limitation of risk of being subject to follow-on action is a further incentive. However, companies must still assess residual exposure, particularly in multi-jurisdictional cases or where harm is significant. The decision to apply therefore requires a careful evaluation of legal and evidentiary risks, as well as the likely conduct of other participants.

Saudi leniency regime

The Saudi competition regime combines punitive enforcement with incentives for cooperation. Financial penalties are the primary sanction. Fines may reach up to 10% of the annual turnover. Additional measures include naming and shaming measures, daily fines until violations are ceased, and criminal sanctions against individuals. Leniency allows a party to obtain immunity through actively disclosing a violation and revealing its partners. Where a party does not qualify for leniency, settlement applies once a violation is identified and enables resolution through admission of the infringement and corrective measures.

In both cases, the board of directors of the GAC may decide not to initiate criminal proceedings. When assessing whether to grant leniency or allow settlement, the board will consider the timing, evidentiary value, and the applicant’s contribution. Applications may be submitted at different stages but are no longer accepted once criminal proceedings are initiated, making timing and cooperation critical.

Leniency vs. settlement

Leniency and settlement follow distinct processes, both requiring full cooperation. A leniency applicant must be submitted before an investigation into the applicant is initiated and provide evidence capable of revealing other participants or establishing the violation. This evidence may be used against other parties even if the application is rejected, which makes the decision to apply sensitive. Settlement does not require the party to admit the violation and comply with conditions set by the board, including payment of a settlement amount, implementation of compliance measures, and cessation of the infringement. The GAC may also require compensation to affected parties. Non-compliance may lead to withdrawal of the settlement and resumption of proceedings.

Applications must be submitted using prescribed forms. The GAC may appoint committees to review them, assess evidence, and make recommendations. Decisions are typically issued within 120 days, subject to complexity of the case. Confidentiality is essential, particularly for leniency applicants.

Leniency offers potential full immunity for the first applicant, while settlement provides a controlled resolution after a violation is identified by the GAC. Both mechanisms reduce enforcement time and costs but require transparency and sustained cooperation.

Exposure to third-party claims

A central consideration is exposure to third party claims. Saudi law is explicit: neither leniency nor settlement affects the right of third parties to claim damages before the courts. In settlement cases, exposure will depend on whether the parties elect confidential or non-confidential settlement. The choice is typically that of the party. However, settlement payments are doubled for confidential settlement.

In leniency cases, although the applicant avoids penalties and criminal proceedings, it must provide detailed evidence of the cartel. This may indirectly support damages claims by third parties, particularly if disclosed in litigation or parallel proceedings. The law does not provide explicit protection against such use.

As a result, while settlement and leniency applications reduce regulatory risk, they do not limit legally limit exposure to third party claims. In cases such as price-fixing or bid rigging, damages may be substantial and exceed regulatory penalties. Parties must, therefore, balance the benefit of avoiding enforcement action against the risk of follow-on claims. Leniency and settlement should be approached as strategic options within a broader risk assessment.

Moroccan leniency regime

Leniency is explicitly included in the Moroccan Competition Law. The regime allows a party that has participated in anti-competitive practices to obtain total or partial exemption from pecuniary sanctions where they cooperate with the MCC or other relevant governmental authority. As in Egypt and Saudi Arabia the Moroccan regime is designed to encourage cartel participants to disclose conduct that would otherwise be difficult for the MCC to detect and prove.

The rationale for the Moroccan regime is both investigative and deterrent. It provides the MCC with insider evidence capable of revealing the existence of a cartel, identifying the parties involved, the affected markets, and the methods of coordination. At the same time, it weakens trust between cartel participants by creating a race to the MCC, since the first party to disclose the conduct may obtain more favorable treatment than those who continue to conceal the infringement.

The Moroccan regime is less restrictive on the MCC than the Egyptian model is on the ECA. The Moroccan regime allows the MCC to grant. Furthermore, the MCC may make leniency conditional on terms established on a case-by-case basis. This allows the MCC to assess the value of the applicant’s cooperation, the timing of the approach, and the extent to which the applicant complies with the conditions attached to the exemption in their granting of leniency.

How the process works in practice

A party seeking to benefit from the leniency regime may approach the MCC or other relevant governmental authority. The request may be made by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt or orally. Where the request is made orally, its date must be recorded in writing and the applicant’s declaration is recorded in a statement by an investigator. The governmental entity receiving a leniency application must inform other relevant authorities the application received, as well as any investigation or instruction already underway in relation to the practices concerned.

Upon receiving the leniency request the MCC will prepare a proposal for exemption from sanctions and conditions to which the MCC may subject the exemption. The MCC sends their proposal to the applicant and to the Government Commissioner at least three weeks before the first hearing. During the investigation based on the disclosure the applicant is expected to cooperate continuously with the MCC and other authorities involved, preserve relevant evidence, avoid tipping off other participants, and comply strictly with any conditions attached to the leniency decision.

Management of third-party damages

Leniency under the Moroccan regime protects against public pecuniary sanctions. However, it does not provide shielding from third party claims. That said, the Moroccan regime may provide a degree of practical protection to the leniency applicant. The MCC’s internal rules indicate that decisions, opinions, and recommendations are generally annexed to the annual report, but expressly exclude the leniency decision. Hence, the leniency decision is treated with a particular level of confidentiality and is not made publicly available.

This confidentiality may make follow-on damages claims more difficult in practice. Since the leniency applicant is not publicly identified, and the leniency decision and supporting materials remain confidential, potential claimants may have difficulty proving the applicant’s participation and the extent of its role in the infringement. The protection is nevertheless not absolute. A leniency applicant may still face exposure if other cartel participants disclose its role, if a public decision against non-leniency participants contains facts that allow the applicant to be identified, if documents emerge in civil proceedings, or if parallel proceedings in another jurisdiction reveal the same conduct. Hence, leniency applications under the Moroccan materially reduce regulatory exposure and may indirectly reduce risk of third-party damages through confidentiality. Before applying, a company should assess not only the likelihood of obtaining total or partial exemption from sanctions, but also the risk that its cooperation materials, identity, or admissions may become known through other parties, related proceedings or parallel investigations.

Take away

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco each use leniency applications to strengthen cartel enforcement. However, the different regimes provide different levels of legal certainty and affect exposure to third party claims differently. Egypt offers the clearest immunity framework for the first qualifying applicant, with significant practical protection. In particular, because the application is not prosecuted or named in the final judgment. Saudi Arabia offers leniency, settlement, and reconciliation mechanisms, but the regime remains discretionary and does not limit third-party damages exposure, particularly in case of non-confidential settlement. Under the Morocco it is within the discretion of the MCC whether they grant total or partial leniency. Hence, as in Saudi Arabia, the process is less predictable. Still, strict confidentiality for applicants provides greater shielding form potential third-party claims.

Leniency in all three jurisdictions is primarily a public-enforcement tool. It may eliminate or reduce fines, criminal exposure, and regulatory proceedings, but it does not generally extinguish civil liability toward third-parties. The degree of practical protection form third party claims depends on whether the applicant’s identity and admissions remain confidential. Egypt and Morocco offer meaningful practical shielding through non-identification or confidentiality mechanisms, while Saudi Arabia presents a more direct damages risk, particularly in settlement proceedings.

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