Permanent Residence Sponsorship Applications Under The Parents And Grandparents Program Paused

The Canadian government has published a ministerial directive announcing that it will not accept any new applications for sponsorship for the Parents and Grandparents Program in 2025. During 2025, the government will only be processing up to 15,000 permanent resident visa applications received in 2024 under this program. The measure aligns with the government's plan to reduce permanent resident targets over the next three years. The Parents and Grandparents Program allows sponsoring Canadian citizens or permanent residents to bring their parents and grandparents to Canada as permanent residents. As an alternative, Canadian citizens and permanent residents seeking to have their parents and grandparents join them in Canada may still be able to sponsor them under the Super Visa Program, a separate program that allows parents and grandparents to visit their Canadian or permanent resident children or grandchildren in Canada for an extended period. Affected foreign nationals should contact their immigration professionals for case-specific advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.