BTC Series: When Should I Review My Will? (Video)

Lauren Liebowitz, Associate, Wills, Estates & Trusts Law, answers the question: When should I review my will?

It's extremely important to have a will in place, but it's also extremely important to make sure that your will reflects your current situation. We always encourage our clients to review their will in the event that there's a birth of a child there's a death of a beneficiary or an executor, or a trustee, whether they get married or they separate. All of these are very important milestones in which to take the time, read the will again, and consult with a lawyer to discuss whether any additional changes are required.

