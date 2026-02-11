Simplifying Service In Ontario Civil Litigation: What's Changing, Why It Matters, And How To Prepare

Introduction

Ontario's Civil Rules Reform Final Policy Report proposes practical updates to how parties serve documents so cases move faster and cost less. The "Methods of Service" section focuses on stopping service games, embracing email for service of originating process within Canada, setting expectations for lawyers involved before a claim is issued, and tidying up proof-of-service problems. Below, we explain the core changes and what they mean for your files.

A Duty to Prevent Unnecessary Expense and Delay Related to Service

The Final Policy Report proposes an express duty on defendants not to evade service. If a defendant breaches this duty, the court may order them to pay the higher of the claimant's actual service costs or $2,500. This cost remedy would be available the first time the claimant is before the court on other relief, so parties cannot bring a stand‑alone attendance just for service costs.

Context: Earlier drafts would have required defendants to confirm acceptance of service whenever they became aware of a claim. Feedback showed that could be unclear or unfair (e.g., for corporations or self‑represented parties). The final proposal narrows the duty to focus on preventing evasion and cost‑shifting bad behavior.

Why it matters: This proposal discourages "hide‑the‑ball" tactics and rewards early, efficient service—key to hitting the proposal's shorter timelines.

Service by Email

The Final Policy Report permits service of a Notice of Claim by email within Canada as an alternative to personal service, paired with a mailed copy. The method of email service and corresponding safeguards will vary depending on who is being served:

Individuals: email to the last known email address used within the past 12 months, plus ordinary mail to the last known residence.

Corporations: email to an officer, director, agent, person who appears to manage the business, or an address designated on the website for service; plus mail to the registered office. "Info@" or generic inboxes are not enough unless the website specifically designates them for service.

Partnerships/sole proprietors: email to the listed service address; if none, to a partner (or proprietor/manager); plus mail to the business address on filings.

Municipalities: email to the listed service address, chief legal officer or CAO; plus mail to the head office, attention to the same official.

Crown: email to the designated DOJ/MAG email for service; standard mail as directed.

The subject line must include "SERVICE OF CLAIM UPON YOU" and the email must include a fraud warning and a direction to verify through Case Centre lookup or with the court. Affidavits of service must show the address was active (used within 12 months), identify the appropriate recipient, and set out the basis for the "last known" address.

Important limits: the Final Policy Report does not propose email service of originating process for foreign defendants due to treaty constraints.

Why it matters: Email plus mail is cheaper and faster than personal service, with practical guardrails to reduce default risk and cyber‑fraud concerns.

Service on a Lawyer

Initial idea: allow service on any lawyer who had communicated pre‑litigation about the dispute.

Consultation feedback highlighted risks associated with this proposal including privilege concerns, unintended retainer implications, and chilling pre‑action dialogue.

Revised proposal: if a lawyer refuses to accept service and later appears for the defendant in the same proceeding, that refusal is deemed a breach of the defendant's duty to avoid unnecessary expense and delay, triggering potential cost consequences. The Final Policy Report clarifies that accepting service does not put the lawyer "on the record".

Why it matters: Requiring lawyers, as officers of the court, to accept service on behalf of parties that lawyer is representing, even if not expressly retained as litigation counsel, operates as an extension of the duty to avoid unnecessary delay and expense.

Other Service‑Related Issues

An initial proposal to allow service on insurers in personal injury cases was not adopted. Insurers are not agents for insureds, and coverage/limits issues mean the insured must get notice directly.

Noting that proof of service requirements place burdens on self‑represented parties, the Final Policy Report suggests future digital solutions via the Courts' portal (e.g., simultaneous file‑and‑serve, automated proof), but keeps current affidavit/certificate requirements for now.

Recommendations

The Final Policy Report recommends amending Rule 16 to:

Create a general duty to prevent unnecessary expense and delay in service and a penalty for breach (including evasion).

Permit service of a Notice of Claim by email within Canada as an alternative to personal service, with added safeguards and a mailed copy.

Impose cost consequences where defendants are later represented by counsel who previously refused to accept service.

These sit alongside tightened service timelines elsewhere in the Final Policy Report, so service becomes faster, clearer, and less open to gamesmanship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.