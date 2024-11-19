CIPO And CPATA Warn Of Trademark Scams Targeting Business And Trademark Owners

Both the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) and the College of Patent and Trademark Agents (CPATA) have issued notices warning of recent fraudulent phishing emails targeting members of the public in North America, including business and trademark owners.

Common characteristics of the phishing emails include that the email:

comes from an unknown sender, often purporting that the sender is an intellectual property professional;

references an urgent trademark infringement;

includes personal information such as the recipient's name or business name;

urges the recipient to contact the sender promptly; and/or

outlines negative consequences if the recipient does not act quickly.

Further, some of the phishing emails have fraudulently used the names of actual registered trademark agents.

Members of the public should be wary of communications from unknown sources, reach out to their trademark agent when such communications are received, and never give personal, business or financial information to strangers.

Read CIPO's full notice about the phishing emails here and CPATA's full notice about the phishing emails (including examples) here.

To view the original article click here

