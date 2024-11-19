ARTICLE
19 November 2024

CIPO And CPATA Warn Of Trademark Scams Targeting Business And Trademark Owners

OW
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP

Contributor

Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP logo
Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Both the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) and the College of Patent and Trademark Agents (CPATA) have issued notices warning of recent fraudulent phishing emails targeting members of the public in North America...
Canada Intellectual Property
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Both the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) and the College of Patent and Trademark Agents (CPATA) have issued notices warning of recent fraudulent phishing emails targeting members of the public in North America, including business and trademark owners.

Common characteristics of the phishing emails include that the email:

  • comes from an unknown sender, often purporting that the sender is an intellectual property professional;
  • references an urgent trademark infringement;
  • includes personal information such as the recipient's name or business name;
  • urges the recipient to contact the sender promptly; and/or
  • outlines negative consequences if the recipient does not act quickly.

Further, some of the phishing emails have fraudulently used the names of actual registered trademark agents.

Members of the public should be wary of communications from unknown sources, reach out to their trademark agent when such communications are received, and never give personal, business or financial information to strangers.

Read CIPO's full notice about the phishing emails here and CPATA's full notice about the phishing emails (including examples) here.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More