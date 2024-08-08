Christian Bolduc On Bill 96 In World Trademark Review

In a recent interview with the World Trademark Review (WTR), Principal Christian Bolduc discusses Bill 96 and its Regulations, and the implications for those doing business in Québec.

On June 1, 2022, the Québec government passed Bill 96 into law. The bill introduces significant amendments to the Charter of the French Language, including new requirements for trademarks that contain text in a language other than French, which will come into force on June 1, 2025. Christian explained the bill's purpose is to ensure brands translate information that is descriptive or generic even if it is included in a trademark registration.

Since the announcement of Bill 96, business owners are expressing questions and concerns around its scope and enforcement. On June 26, 2024, the Final Regulation was published, providing some clarity around issues such as generic and descriptive terms by setting out what they do not include. Additionally, the Regulations reintroduced the common law trademark exception for inscriptions on products, public signs and commercial advertising. More information on the contents of the Regulation is in our latest update "Upcoming amendments to the Regulation respecting the language of commerce and business".

Read the full article (accessible to subscribers of WTR).

