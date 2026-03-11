Leveraged Growth And The CRA Reassessment Cycle

Companies that grow through leveraged acquisitions, refinancing strategies, or complex financing structures eventually encounter the same sequence: CRA audit, reassessment, and dispute.

Executive Summary

After the CRA has issued its final audit position and the Notice of Reassessment, the dispute has already begun. Management now faces a set of immediate decisions: assess exposure, align advisors and leadership, brief the board, and determine who will control the objection and any later stages.

Those decisions shape the dispute that follows.

These dynamics often arise in leveraged acquisitions and refinancing strategies.

I. Leveraged Growth Changes the Nature of Tax Disputes

Leveraged acquisitions, refinancing strategies, and layered financing structures change the character of CRA disputes.

Earlier-stage companies face more mechanical tax disputes, e.g., discrete calculation issues and compliance issues. However, as companies scale, the CRA examines whether financing structures satisfy the statutory tests governing interest deductibility, the tracing of borrowed funds, the characterization of gains and expenses, and anti-avoidance provisions.

Several structural features increase CRA scrutiny:

interest expense becomes material

refinancing activity increases

intercompany funding expands

partnership or multi-entity structures deepen

transaction values rise

The CRA takes a “review-to-challenge” approach to major transactions. This represents a permanent institutional CRA function. It executes through established processes and coordinated teams dedicated to examining complex financing and structural tax positions.

Companies that treat the objection moment deliberately approach the dispute differently. Leveraged acquisitions, refinancing strategies, and structural changes occur episodically. Most companies do not maintain standing processes or teams for structural tax disputes between those events.

This asymmetry matters.

The CRA arrives prepared. Companies must coordinate advisors, assess exposure, and frame their legal position while a reassessment is already in motion.

Structural Pressures That Increase Scrutiny

Growth through leverage and structural transactions creates identifiable pressure points. Borrowed capital becomes material, refinancing activity increases, intercompany funding expands across entities, partnership and multi-entity structures deepen, and transaction values rise.

Scrutiny increases alongside that complexity. Boards expect disciplined risk management, lenders monitor covenant implications, and capital partners seek clarity regarding exposure.

When a reassessment arrives, these pressures converge on the same decision point.

II. The Phase Following Reassessment

When the CRA issues a Notice of Reassessment, several decisions occur simultaneously.

Management must:

assess financial and legal exposure

align advisors and leadership

brief the board

prepare the strategy and positions that will be embedded in the Notice of Objection

These decisions occur under statutory timelines.

Companies sometimes treat the period between the Notice of Reassessment and the filing of the Notice of Objection as an extension of the audit. In reality, the reassessment has already moved the matter into dispute, where positions must be defined and preserved at the objection stage and, if necessary, beyond.

Where the objection moment is not treated as a strategic decision point, the period between reassessment and objection often unfolds in the following sequence:

the advisors who managed the audit remain in place to handle the objection

the Notice of Objection is drafted around the theory advanced during the audit

the board becomes engaged only after the objection is already moving forward and the positions in the Notice of Objection have largely been set

Each step appears reasonable in isolation. Taken together, they narrow the company’s ability to reposition its approach later in the dispute.

Companies that treat the objection moment deliberately proceed differently. They separate audit from dispute and analysis from commitment. They define exposure ranges, determine who will control the objection and any later appeal, align legal framing with financial analysis, and establish how the issue will be explained to the board, lenders, and other stakeholders.

They also determine payment approach, escalation paths, and exposure assumptions before positions appear in formal filings.

The Notice of Objection then converts that analysis into the company’s formal dispute position.

That moment matters because the Notice of Objection does more than begin the objection process. It establishes the structure within which the dispute will proceed.

III. The Notice of Objection Frames the Dispute

In the large corporation regime, the Notice of Objection must identify the issues and grounds on which the reassessment is disputed. The filing does more than preserve arguments. It establishes the initial narrative of the dispute and the factual frame through which the decision maker will examine the parties’ competing positions and the reassessment.

The importance of this moment is often underestimated. The advisor selected to control the dispute and craft the Notice of Objection does not simply record positions. That advisor establishes the strategy and structure of the dispute at the objection stage and, if necessary, beyond.

If the objection frame narrows through the issues identified, the characterization adopted, or the exposure communicated internally, later adjustments become harder and in some cases impermissible. After strategy and positions appear in formal filings and internal briefings, changing direction requires explanation and the right circumstances.

For structural tax disputes arising from leveraged acquisitions or refinancing, experienced companies approach the objection stage with these system realities in mind. They recognize that the objection process amounts to CRA self-review and is less likely to deliver the final resolution in judgment-driven disputes.

IV. Decision Gaps That Narrow the Ability to Overturn

The period following reassessment often exposes decision gaps that existed before the dispute began. Three gaps are particularly consequential.

No Clear Control Across the Dispute Lifecycle

When a reassessment is issued, the company must determine who will control the objection process and any later appeal.

If that decision is not made deliberately, the advisors who managed the audit often continue to direct the objection by default. In leveraged growth and other judgment-driven tax disputes, this can carry the audit theory forward into the dispute stage before management and the board have fully considered the company’s strategic options and dispute process.

Where dispute control is defined early, the company establishes the objection position with continuity through any later appeal.

Insufficient Exposure Range

Many companies treat the reassessed amount as the number that defines the problem.

In structural disputes that figure rarely reflects the full range of possible outcomes. Interest continues to accrue, penalties may apply, and judicial interpretation of statutory tests can produce materially different results.

Without a disciplined case analysis, including a probability-weighted exposure range, management and the board react to the reassessment itself rather than evaluating the dispute across plausible outcomes.

Unclear Dispute Posture

A reassessment can represent a bounded adjustment or a strategically significant dispute.

If management has not considered that distinction in advance, the objection is often drafted before the company determines whether the matter should be contained, narrowed, or positioned for a broader dispute.

The Notice of Objection implicitly embeds the company’s strategy and defines the scope of the dispute. After that, the scope is set, and the ability to reposition becomes more limited.

V. Exposure as Capital Risk

In structural tax disputes involving leveraged financing, the reassessed amount rarely represents the total capital at risk. Interest continues to accrue, and indirect costs accumulate as the dispute progresses. Liquidity planning and financing covenants may also be affected. Judicial interpretation of the statutory tests can produce materially different outcomes from the CRA’s reassessment.

For companies operating with leveraged capital structures, a reassessment intersects directly with capital allocation decisions. Litigation or settlement choices influence refinancing plans, liquidity management, and investment priorities.

When objection-to-appeal continuity is in place, and exposure is modelled across probability-weighted outcomes, the dispute proceeds on a defined footing.

Management and the board can then move forward with alignment and clarity rather than reacting to the opponent’s arguments or the dispute’s shifting course.

Conclusion

The CRA reviews and challenges major transactions as part of its ordinary institutional function. Companies operating with complex financing structures should expect reassessments to follow.

When a reassessment is issued, the dispute has already begun. The period that follows determines who controls the dispute, how exposure is understood, and how the company’s position will be framed in the record that carries forward.

The Notice of Objection establishes the foundation in the CRA self-review stage and in any later stage of the dispute; the dispute moves forward within that structure.

Companies that approach this moment with defined ownership, exposure analysis, and legal framing move through the dispute deliberately. The rest find themselves reacting to the dispute as it unfolds.

Appendix

Leveraged Growth Transactions & Reassessment Questions

For companies pursuing leveraged acquisitions, refinancing strategies, and complex financing structures, boards and executives should consider the following questions when a reassessment is issued.

Dispute Control

If a significant CRA reassessment were issued, who would control the dispute lifecycle from the outset of the reassessment? Does the team preparing the Notice of Objection have continuity through the potential appeal stage? Do management and the board share a clear understanding of the full exposure range beyond the reassessed amount? Before filing the Notice of Objection, how will legal framing, exposure modelling, and management’s communication to stakeholders align? What strategy and case theory will the Notice of Objection establish if the dispute progresses beyond CRA self-review?

Financing-Specific Exposure

Which financing positions within the structure are most likely to attract scrutiny under the interest deductibility and tracing rules? How would the company explain the commercial purpose of the borrowing and the movement of funds across the financing structure? If the CRA challenges the financing structure, how will the relationship between borrowed funds, capital deployment, and income generation be defended? Are management and the board prepared to evaluate resolution options based on a defined analysis standard and exposure range rather than the reassessed amount alone?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.