In this short video, Alisha Kapur discusses what to do when you receive a negative review and when to respond to the review publicly.

Rosen Sunshine LLP are passionate advocates for professionals and health care providers, trusted advisors to regulators and health organizations, and experts in their field. We work on behalf of institutional and private clients, including regulators, service providers, professionals, professional associations, insurance companies, clinics, facilities, and organizations.

self

Have you or your clinic ever received a negative online review from a patient or client? In this short video, Alisha discusses what to do when you receive a negative review and when to respond to the review publicly.

To view the full article click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.