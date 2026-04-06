The Skychain Decision: Key Guidance On Advance Notice Requirements And Meeting Chair Conduct

Overview

Shareholder meetings may often appear to be a routine corporate affair, but they are the foundation of shareholder democracy. When a director election becomes contested, the manner in which a company administers the shareholder meeting process takes on increased importance. In 1154557 B.C. Limited v. Skychain Technologies Inc.,1 the British Columbia Supreme Court considered some key issues relating to the administration of the contested annual general meeting of shareholders of Skychain Technologies Inc. (Skychain), and found in favour of the dissident shareholder (the Petitioner). The Court concluded that the chair's invalidation of dissident proxies was oppressive or unfairly prejudicial and rested on an unreasonable interpretation of the company's advance notice requirements. For companies, this decision is a reminder that advance notice requirements for the nomination of directors must be drafted and applied with precision. For shareholders, it affirms that courts may intervene under the oppression remedy when management overreaches. The ruling also offers a detailed look at how courts expect contested meetings to unfold, and what happens when those expectations are not met.

Skychain's Contested Meeting and Advance Notice Requirements

The conflict emerged against a background of significant corporate change at Skychain, a reporting issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that had shifted its business from cryptocurrency mining to non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance. The Petitioner, a shareholder holding roughly 4% of Skychain's shares, aligned itself with other dissident shareholders seeking to replace the company's board of directors. Skychain's recent history had been marked by a discontinued project, significant losses, a cease-trade order, and missed annual general meetings in 2022 and 2023. Leadership changes had also occurred, including the removal of the CEO amid allegations of financial misconduct and ongoing litigation.

A subsidiary of one of Skychain's major shareholders initially requisitioned a shareholders' meeting, proposing a new slate of directors. That requisition was later withdrawn, and when Skychain called its own annual general meeting, the Petitioner stepped forward and initiated its own proxy contest seeking the election of that same dissident slate.

Skychain's articles contained requirements that shareholders seeking to nominate individuals for election to the board must provide advance notice (often referred to as "advance notice requirements"), as well as certain disclosure about the proposed nominees and the nominating shareholder(s). The principal purpose of advance notice requirements is to prevent a dissident "ambush" at a meeting with low voter attendance, where a dissident could sweep the board with a relatively small number of shares. This is because, without the requirement to provide advance notice of a contested director election, shareholders may have no notice that the meeting will be contested, resulting in the mistaken belief that the meeting will simply be "routine," and so they may not bother to vote at all.

When properly drafted and administered, advance notice requirements are widely regarded as being beneficial to shareholder democracy and have been widely adopted by reporting issuers in Canada. They have also been the subject of judicial comment and, in some cases, criticism, as they may provide a means for management to entrench themselves by disallowing nominations that they deem not to be in compliance with the advance notice requirements.

In the case of Skychain's annual general meeting, the Petitioner submitted advance notice of nominations of its dissident slate to the company, but management challenged the dissident's compliance with those advance notice requirements; specifically, a clause that required disclosure of any proxy, contract, agreement, arrangement, or understanding that gave the nominating shareholder a right to vote or direct the voting of shares. Management expressed concerns about undisclosed coordination between the Petitioner, the former CEO, and the major shareholder who made the original requisition. After receiving advice and submissions through legal counsel (including a memorandum provided to the meeting chair in advance of the AGM, without being shared with the Petitioner beforehand), the chair ruled the dissident's proxies invalid which, significantly, represented a majority (54.77%) of the Skychain shares.

The representatives of the dissident objected to the disallowance of its proxies, but the chair proceeded with the meeting regardless, and declared management's slate of nominees to be elected as directors. A press release issued after the meeting reiterated that the dissident proxies were declared invalid, without offering any reasons for that conclusion. The Petitioner then sought relief from the Court by alleging oppression under section 227 of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act.2

The Court's Framework: Reasonable Expectations and Oppression

Justice Kirchner applied the two-part oppression analysis under BCE Inc. v. 1976 Debentureholders,3 beginning by assessing the Petitioner's reasonable expectations and then asking whether those expectations were violated by conduct that was oppressive or unfairly prejudicial. The Court held that proxy voting in the election of directors is fundamental to shareholder democracy and that shareholders can reasonably expect dissident proxy initiatives to be fairly considered and properly addressed at shareholder meetings in accordance with applicable law and the company's constating documents.

On the second step (i.e., whether those reasonable expectations were violated), the Court found that Skychain's conduct was both oppressive and unfairly prejudicial. The refusal to explain the disqualification of a majority of the company's voting shares undermined the integrity of the meeting and deprived shareholders of a fair process.

Deference to the Chair and Procedural Fairness

Skychain argued that the chair's decision should be considered final and afforded significant deference, referring as well to a provision in the company's articles that provided that the chair's good faith determination is final and conclusive regarding disputes on votes given on a poll. The Court rejected this position. The Court highlighted that the relevant provision applied only to disputes as to votes given on a poll, and not to pre-meeting decisions to invalidate proxies. While meeting chairs are generally given latitude on procedural matters, their decisions remain reviewable where they involve an error of principle or are otherwise unreasonable.

Here, the chair's refusal to provide any explanation (either before or during the AGM) fell short of what shareholders could reasonably expect in the circumstances. The Court found that the chair's and management counsel's coordinated refusal to explain the basis for the disqualification created a reasonable apprehension of bias on the part of the chair in favour of management. The process lacked transparency and fairness, particularly in a contested vote where the stakes were high.

Precision When Interpreting Advance Notice Requirements

The Court then examined the substance of Skychain's advance notice requirements. Notably, in respect of the specific requirement that management had determined was not complied with, the Court noted that the requirement was to disclose only agreements or arrangements that granted the nominating shareholder a right to vote or direct the voting of shares. While the record before the Court showed coordinated activity among dissident-aligned individuals and shareholders, the Court held that this did not amount to an undisclosed arrangement that conferred voting control. The Court contrasted Skychain's narrow drafting with broader formulations used in other companies' advance notice requirements,4 such as provisions that explicitly require disclosure of arrangements "relating to" voting or involving shareholders acting "jointly or in concert."

Consequently, the Court refused to expand the scope of Skychain's advance notice requirements. It also rejected Skychain's reliance on securities law disclosure requirements (namely, Form 51-102F5), noting that the relevant rules did not mandate disclosure of all relationships among individuals involved in a proxy solicitation.5 The Court held that the disqualification of the dissident proxies was therefore not only procedurally unfair but also based on an incorrect interpretation of the company's own advance notice requirements. Although the Court ruled in favour of the Petitioner in this case, it did not immediately impose a remedy. Instead, it invited submissions from counsel on the appropriate remedy.

Implications for Corporations and Shareholders

Skychain offers a detailed roadmap for both companies and investors navigating proxy contests. It underscores that governance rules such as advance notice requirements must be drafted with precision and applied with transparency, particularly when shareholder voting rights hang in the balance.

One of the clearest lessons is the importance of revisiting advance notice requirements. Companies should ensure that the wording of these provisions reflects the types of relationships and arrangements that they intend to capture. The Court noted that Skychain's advance notice requirements was narrowly framed. It required disclosure only of agreements, arrangements, or understandings that conferred an actual right to vote or direct the voting of shares. Since the provisions did not extend to informal cooperation or shared campaign efforts absent such a right, the dissidents' conduct fell outside its scope. Had Skychain adopted more expansive wording, the dissidents' collaboration might have triggered disclosure obligations and potentially justified management's concerns. The decision therefore highlights the need for companies to tailor their advance notice requirements carefully: broad enough to prevent surprise nominations but not so broad that they risk being applied in an oppressive or unfairly prejudicial manner.

The ruling also illustrates the importance of raising objections with sufficient clarity and in a timely manner. Advance notice requirements are meant to promote transparency and fairness, not a trap for well-intentioned shareholders to fall into by an entrenched board. In Skychain's case, management never clearly articulated what it believed was missing from the dissident circular, despite having exchanged correspondence with the Petitioner before the meeting. This lack of clarity deprived the Petitioner of any meaningful opportunity to address the deficiencies or to issue supplemental disclosures.

Finally, the decision reinforces the value of appointing an independent chair in contentious situations. Although not the sole basis for the Court's ruling, the fact that Skychain's chair was a management nominee contributed to the perception that he was not acting impartially. In proxy contests where the composition of the board is at stake, a neutral chair (whether an independent director or an external facilitator) can help maintain confidence in the integrity of the meeting and its process. The Court also made clear that chairs must provide timely, concrete explanations for consequential procedural decisions. Silence or vague assertions will not suffice, particularly when the ruling affects fundamental shareholder rights. Transparent reasoning and demonstrable neutrality are essential to preserving the deference typically afforded to meeting chairs.

Together, these lessons emphasize that companies must draft their governance frameworks with care. If the goal is to capture coordinated voting efforts, advance notice requirements should state so explicitly. When disputes arise, the process must be conducted openly, fairly, and with clear commitment to shareholder democracy.

Footnotes

1 1154557 B.C. Limited v. Skychain Technologies Inc., 2025 BCSC 1924 ("Skychain").

2 Business Corporations Act, S.B.C. 2002, c. 57, s. 227.

3 BCE Inc. v. 1976 Debentureholders, 2008 SCC 69.

4 The Court distinguished Swan v. Nickel 28 Capital Corporation, 2023 BCSC 1262, where broader disclosure was required for arrangements "relating to the voting of any securities."

5 The Court held that the second part of section 14.12(5)(b) of Skychain's articles (i.e., requiring information mandated by the Business Corporations Act and securities laws, such as National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations), did not apply.

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