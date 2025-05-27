David Krebs Featured On Podcast Discussing The Role Of A Breach Coach During A Cyber Incident

David Krebs was featured on Information Morning – NS with Portia Clark, discussing the role of a breach coach in the wake of the Nova Scotia Power cyber incident.

Nova Scotia Power is consulting external experts in the wake of a recent cyber incident. A breach coach is the kind of lawyer hired by companies that are the victims of data breaches and ransomware attacks. Portia speaks to a breach coach about how that work unfolds.

