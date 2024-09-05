ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Reminder: Keeping Capital Markets Participation Fee Filings Attacca

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
This year, the annual filings for Form 13-502F4 Capital Markets Participation Fee Calculation are due by November 1, 2024.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of AUM Law
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This year, the annual filings for Form 13-502F4 Capital Markets Participation Fee Calculation are due by November 1, 2024. The form must be completed by firms registered under either or both the Securities Act (Ontario) and the Commodity Futures Act (Ontario), as well as by unregistered capital markets participants. Your firm may also receive a direct reminder from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) shortly.

As you are aware, there have been changes to the rules related to the calculation and payment of capital markets participation fees, as well as the accelerated filing deadline for the related fee forms. Information in the forms must be based on the latest audited financial statements of your firm, available at the time of filing. A specified individual must certify the form to attest to its completeness and accuracy. Registrants with bank account information already recorded on the NRD will have their capital market participation fees automatically withdrawn by the OSC from the firm's bank account. Additional information with respect to common errors in the calculation can be found in OSC Staff Notice 33-756 Registration, Inspections and Examinations Division Summary Report for Dealers, Advisers and Investment Fund Managers.

Form 13-502F4s can be filed using the following portal link.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More