The Premier of Manitoba, Brian Pallister, announced on March 5, 2020 that the PST rate will be decreased from 7% to 6%, effective July 1, 2020. The table below sets out the general Canadian sales tax rates for each province as of July 1, 2020:

 Province  GST/HST Rate  PST Rate
Newfoundland & Labrador  15% N/A
Nova Scotia  15% N/A
Prince Edward Island  15% N/A
New Brunswick  15% N/A
Quebec    5% 9.975%
Ontario  13% N/A
Manitoba     5%

Before July 1, 2020: 7% 
On/after July 1, 2020: 6%
Saskatchewan    5% 6%
Alberta    5% N/A
British Columbia     5% 7%
Yukon and the Territories    5% N/A

Originally published 23, March 2020

