Canada:
Manitoba Retail Sales Tax Rate Decreases To 6%
03 April 2020
Crowe Soberman LLP
The Premier of Manitoba, Brian Pallister, announced on March 5,
2020 that the PST rate will be decreased from 7% to 6%, effective
July 1, 2020. The table below sets out the general Canadian sales
tax rates for each province as of July 1, 2020:
|
Province
|
GST/HST
Rate
|
PST
Rate
|
Newfoundland & Labrador
|
15%
|
N/A
|
Nova Scotia
|
15%
|
N/A
|
Prince Edward Island
|
15%
|
N/A
|
New Brunswick
|
15%
|
N/A
|
Quebec
|
5%
|
9.975%
|
Ontario
|
13%
|
N/A
|
Manitoba
|
5%
|
Before July 1, 2020:
7%
On/after July 1, 2020:
6%
|
Saskatchewan
|
5%
|
6%
|
Alberta
|
5%
|
N/A
|
British Columbia
|
5%
|
7%
|
Yukon and the Territories
|
5%
|
N/A
Originally published 23, March 2020
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
