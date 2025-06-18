Hydro-Québec Announces Call For Tenders For 300 MW Acquisition

Key dates

Start of the registration period for the call for tenders May 21, 2025 Start of the technical guidance request form submission period June 2, 2025 Deadline for submission of tender registration form and receipt of registration fee (notice of intention to submit a bid) July 21, 2025 – before 4 p.m. Submission of bids March 31, 2026 – before 4 p.m. Public opening of bids April 1, 2026 Public announcement of winning bids 1st quarter 2027

On May 6, 2025, Hydro-Québec launched a call for tenders (A/O 2025-01) for the acquisition of a 300-megawatt (MW) block of electricity generated from photovoltaic solar energy. This is the first commercial call for tenders dedicated to the development of this technology in Quebec, with the aim of reaching 3,000 MW of solar capacity by 2035. This initiative is part of a strategy to diversify the province's energy profile, designed to meet growing demand for electricity and modernize the province's energy supply.

This call for tenders marks a significant milestone in the development of solar energy in Quebec. It reflects Hydro-Québec's commitment to promoting sustainable energy growth while integrating the concerns of all stakeholders. By taking a structured and inclusive approach, this call for tenders will strengthen Quebec's position as a leader in the energy transition.

Projects must propose a single photovoltaic solar power plant, entirely located in Quebec, with a minimum AC capacity of 0.7 MW. The duration of the supply contract must be between 20 and 25 years, with a guaranteed delivery commencement date between April and December 2029, but no later than December 1.

The proposed price must offer a fixed energy rate ($/MWh), expressed in Canadian dollars as of January 1, 2026. The proposed price may be indexed to the Consumer Price Index or offered at a fixed rate, depending on the terms of the call for tenders. This price must exclude any subsidy or premium and cover all costs incurred by the bidder, including applicable tax. If financial assistance is subsequently obtained, 75 percent of the amount must be remitted to Hydro-Québec, and the balance may be retained by the bidder. All the energy produced by the power plant must be sold to Hydro-Québec, excluding the energy required for the operation of auxiliary services and electrical losses up to the time of delivery.

A technical guidance request is required for all bids. The tender registration fee includes the analysis of the technical guidance. In the event of a project bid requiring more exhaustive validation than the technical guidance, a more detailed exploratory study may be suggested.

Grid connection is a decisive factor in project evaluation. Hydro-Québec accepts low-voltage and medium-voltage connections, favouring simple integration to reduce costs and speed up the process. It is therefore recommended to locate the power plant in commercial, industrial or institutional areas, and close to a high-voltage to medium-voltage transformer substation.

The aim of this call for tenders is to drive the energy transition in a way that maximizes economic, social and environmental benefits. Project bids should propose a framework that integrates harmoniously with the host environment, give preference to dual-use sites or the redevelopment of the site(s) targeted by the photovoltaic power plant, and obtain clear support from local authorities. Bids will be evaluated according to various criteria, including (i) cost of electricity, (ii) Quebec content, (iii) sustainable development and (iv) project feasibility.

All environmental attributes related to electricity generation, whether present or future, will be the exclusive property of Hydro-Québec. This includes permits, credits, units and any other securities associated with reductions in greenhouse gas emissions or the renewable origin of energy. The bidder will be required, at Hydro-Québec's expense, to obtain, maintain, monitor and transfer them free of charge to Hydro-Québec as soon as they are issued.

