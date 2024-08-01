ARTICLE
1 August 2024

BD&P's Capabilities In Commercial Real Estate (Video)

BD
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP

Contributor

Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP logo
BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.
Explore
BD&P has the depth of experience to handle complex cases within commercial real estate. In commercial real estate cases, we also deal with a variety of other issues ranging from trademark law to tax law...
Canada Real Estate and Construction
Photo of John A. Wilson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

BD&P has the depth of experience to handle complex cases within commercial real estate. In commercial real estate cases, we also deal with a variety of other issues ranging from trademark law to tax law and intellectual property concerns. Our capacity to adapt to different practice areas can significantly impact the outcome of the case. BD&P Partner, John Wilson explains.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John A. Wilson
John A. Wilson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More