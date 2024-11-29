How Eliminating Cycling Infrastructure May Affect Safety

The recent proposal, Bill 212 – Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, proposed by The Ministry of Transportation on October 21, 2024 would prohibit the installation of bike lanes if to do so would require removing a live lane of traffic open to vehicles, as well as exclude highway 413's environmental impact process and assessment.

Controversy surrounding the introduction of Bill 212 began last month after Ontario's premier, Doug Ford, announced the Province would remove three of the city's main bike routes. Premier Ford, who claims to commute on a road shared with one of those bike lanes, said the protected lanes were major factors in the "insanity" of traffic congestion in Canada's largest city.

However,the internal draft document appears to undercut the rationale put forth by Premier Ford. As first reported by The Trillium, the contents of the draft cabinet briefing memo, statethat removing bike lanes "may not reduce congestion as most research (e.g. New York, Washington, Vancouver) suggests reducing road capacity by introducing bike lanes can encourage biking and discourage car use, alleviating congestion."

Accordingly, there may be reason to question whether Bill 212 - which is being tabled in the Ontario legislature and aims to remove bike lanes on Bloor St., Yonge St., and University Ave. in downtown Toronto - will achieve the goals set out by Premier Ford.

Potential Problems with Removing Bike Lanes to Address Congestion

Critics argue that this measure will likely lead to more accidents and fatalities, ultimately costing the Province more in healthcare, emergency services, (Matt Bubbers, 2024).

Some also say that this legislature's proposal to remove bike lanes as a strategy to alleviate traffic congestion is fundamentally misguided and lacks substantial evidence to support its effectiveness. Rather than easing congestion, some critics argue that such a policy may lead to adverse outcomes, compromising both public safety and sustainable urban development (Sydney Shilling, 2024).

In 2011, bike lanes were removed from Jarvis Street with the aim of improving traffic flow; however, the city's own data subsequently revealed increased travel times and slower traffic—precisely the opposite of what was intended. This example underscores the potential ineffectiveness of eliminating bike lanes as a means of reducing gridlock. Instead, it is possible that removing bike lanes may increase dependency on cars for transit, which in turn could exacerbate congestion and increase the strain on road infrastructure.

Cycling advocate Anthony Smith shared the theory of induced demand with CBC. Mr. Smith believed that: "The more lanes you have available, generally it attracts more drivers and it actually makes the problem worse. More drivers equals more congestion," he argues, removing bicycle lanes doesn't mean drivers will get to where they are going faster. "It just means the cyclists who would have had a safe place to ride are now sitting there mixing in with the traffic, vulnerable to being injured."

Public Health and Safety Concerns

Eliminating bike lanes may increase risks to cyclists and other vulnerable road users. Without dedicated cycling infrastructure, the likelihood of accidents, injuries, and fatalities could increase dramatically. These preventable incidents have far-reaching consequences, including heightened healthcare costs, increased demands on emergency response services, and potential legal expenses—all of which place a financial strain on taxpayers. Preserving bike lanes, therefore, may be a critical measure for ensuring road safety that also amounts to a practical, cost-effective strategy for reducing long-term public health and safety expenditures.

How Safe Are Dedicated Bike Lanes for Cyclists?

Dedicated bike lanes are designed to enhance cyclist safety, offering a measure of separation from motor vehicle traffic. However, their presence does not eliminate the risk of accidents. Factors like road and weather conditions, the behavior of drivers and cyclists, and even inattentive pedestrians can still contribute to collisions. For instance, pedestrians stepping into bike lanes can create hazardous situations for riders.

Cyclists may also need to exit bike lanes unexpectedly. Earlier this year, a tragic incident occurred in Toronto when a 24-year-old cyclist riding westbound on Bloor Street West near Avenue Road was forced to merge into vehicle traffic because the bike lane was blocked by a large construction bin. She was struck by a dump truck and tragically lost her life (Cody Wilson, 2024).

Cities like Toronto offer a variety of bike lanes to enhance safety. Standard bike lanes, marked with painted lines, are reserved exclusively for cyclists, but these lanes are often compromised by vehicles illegally driving, parking, or standing in them.

Protected bike lanes, which are separated from traffic by physical barriers like flexi-posts, curbs, or low concrete walls, provide a higher level of safety. However, risks remain at unprotected intersections or when cyclists encounter hazards like "dooring" from parked cars. Additionally, illegal parking in protected lanes can force cyclists into vehicle traffic, creating dangerous situations.

Despite these measures, cyclists still face challenges from aggressive or inattentive drivers, speeding vehicles, and those impaired by drugs or alcohol. While dedicated bike lanes significantly reduce some risks, they are not a fail-safe solution, and cyclists must remain vigilant to navigate these ongoing dangers.

Addressing the Epidemic of Inactivity

Inactivity among children is a growing concern across Canada. According to the Government of Canada, only 37.6% of children aged 5-17 meet the recommended 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day set by Health Canada. In Ontario, this issue is compounded by a decline in active transportation for school commutes. Only 22% of children walk to school, 4% cycle, and an overwhelming 74% rely on motorized transportation. This shift away from active travel has contributed to a cascade of negative consequences for children's health, academic performance, and community well-being.

Bicycle lanes play a vital role in supporting children who already bike to school and in reversing these troubling trends. They provide safe, accessible pathways that encourage families to choose cycling as a viable mode of transportation. Without them, more children may be driven to school, which has led to several significant issues.

The lack of physical activity caused by car commutes means children miss out on critical opportunities for exercise, fresh air, and social interaction with parents, caregivers, and peers. This sedentary lifestyle contributes to poorer physical health and higher rates of obesity. Additionally, inactivity affects cognitive function; children who are less active often struggle to focus in the classroom, leading to diminished academic performance.

The impacts extend beyond children's health. Driving children to school has worsened traffic congestion. This congestion not only delays commutes but also increases air pollution and makes roads more hazardous. Alarmingly, 78% of Ontario parents report witnessing unsafe driving behaviors in school zones, further endangering students and pedestrians.

Paradoxically, creating more car-centric infrastructure often exacerbates congestion rather than alleviating it. Evidence shows that expanding roadways and motorized transportation options tends to encourage more driving, leading to increased traffic. The solution lies in reducing reliance on cars by building more bike lanes and promoting active transportation.

Encouraging children and families to walk or cycle to school safely requires prioritizing infrastructure like dedicated bike lanes. These lanes not only protect current cyclists but also create an environment where active transportation feels accessible and safe for everyone. By making active school commutes a practical choice, communities can foster healthier, more focused students, reduce traffic congestion, and build safer roads.

Final Remarks

Installation of bike lanes also has the added advantage of making the entire streetscape safer to use for all mobility modes; cars, bikes, pedestrians, and all others. Their existence can save the lives of cyclists and many others. Six cyclists have died on Toronto streets this year, and that is six too many.

Bike lanes contribute substantially to a healthy urban environment by:

Creating safer streets for all users, including pedestrians

Reducing local air pollution exposure through decreased vehicle traffic

Decreasing noise pollution that impacts sleep, cardiovascular health, and cognitive development

Enabling active transportation that improves public health

Building more livable, human-scaled urban environments

Supporting sustainable urban development patterns

Providing equitable access to transportation options

