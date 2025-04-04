Understanding Compensation In Wrongful Death Cases: What Families Need To Know

Losing a loved one is an unimaginable tragedy, and when that loss is caused by someone else's negligence or wrongful actions, the emotional and financial impact can be overwhelming. In wrongful death cases, family members may be entitled to seek compensation for the various losses they have endured. At PMP Law, our experienced personal injury lawyers are dedicated to helping families navigate these difficult times and secure the justice they deserve.

Who Can File a Claim in a Wrongful Death Case?

When someone loses their life due to the negligence or wrongful actions of another, certain family members may be eligible to file a wrongful death claim. The individuals who can typically make a claim include:

Spouses (including common-law partners)

Parents

Siblings

Grandparents

Grandchildren

In addition to the claims brought by family members, in Ontario, the Trustee Act allows claims to be made on behalf of the deceased's estate.

What type of damages or compensation is claimed in a wrongful death lawsuit?

In a wrongful death lawsuit, family members can claim compensation for harms and losses including the following:

Loss of care, guidance and companionship

Out-of-pocket expenses including funeral expenses and counselling expenses

The cost of replacement services for care and services provided by the deceased before they died

Loss of financial dependency

Mental distress

Nervous shock

Punitive damages.

The estate of the deceased may claim:

Pain and suffering

Punitive damages

How Can Wrongful Death Lawyers at PMP Law Help?

The wrongful death lawyers at PMP Law have successfully handled a diverse range of wrongful death cases across Ontario. These cases have involved individuals and families who lost their lives in tragic incidents such as car accidents, trucking collisions, medical malpractice, occupiers' liability claims, and other situations where someone's wrongful actions led to the loss of a loved one.

At PMP Law, our lawyers do not take on a high volume of cases. Instead, we carefully select the cases we handle to ensure each one receives the dedicated care, attention, and resources it deserves.

The PMP Law team is comprised of skilled personal injury lawyers, supportive staff, and extensive resources - we are committed to treating every case with the utmost respect and diligence. We strive to honor the memory of the person whose life was lost, provide their family with the justice they deserve, and advocate for necessary changes to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Originally published Feb 21

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.