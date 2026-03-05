Québec's Private Sector Act: Compliance Guide For Organizations

BLG's comprehensive guide addresses Québec's Private Sector Act, as modernized by Law 25, as the cornerstone of an effective privacy program. It also addresses key requirements relating to biometrics, the frameworks governing cross‑border data transfers, and the principal obligations arising from related federal legislation, offering a comprehensive and cohesive approach to privacy compliance.

In our Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector: Compliance guide for organizations, we position the Private Sector Act as the central reference framework, while seamlessly integrating supporting legislation, such as:

The requirements of the Act to establish a legal framework for information technology (IT Act) applicable to biometric systems and identity verification

Provisions of the Civil Code of Québec relating to the protection of the right to privacy and the awarding of punitive damages

Canada's anti-spam legislation governing commercial electronic messages

Reporting obligations applicable to the financial sector under the regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Download the PDF

Updated for 2026: Understand post-Law 25 enforcement realities and strategic risks

Québec's Private Sector Act continues to evolve following the amendments introduced by Law 25. Enforcement mechanisms are now fully operational, with penalties reaching up to $25M or 4 per cent of worldwide turnover. Our updated guide reflects emerging case law that is shaping the practical interpretation and application of the modernized Private Sector Act.

Why BLG's guide stands apart: Comprehensive legislative coverage with cross-practice intelligence

Private Sector Act expertise : Gain a clear understanding of the three‑tier penalty regime, governance requirements, and consent mechanisms that form the foundation of compliance.

: Gain a clear understanding of the three‑tier penalty regime, governance requirements, and consent mechanisms that form the foundation of compliance. Biometric systems compliance : Navigate the IT Act requirements for identity verification, privacy impact assessment (PIA) obligations, and reporting processes with the Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI).

: Navigate the IT Act requirements for identity verification, privacy impact assessment (PIA) obligations, and reporting processes with the Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI). Cross-border operations : Comply with international data transfer requirements while maintaining efficient and uninterrupted global business operations.

: Comply with international data transfer requirements while maintaining efficient and uninterrupted global business operations. Incident management : Benefit from an integrated framework addressing notification obligations under the Private Sector Act, AMF reporting requirements for financial institutions, and related federal obligations.

: Benefit from an integrated framework addressing notification obligations under the Private Sector Act, AMF reporting requirements for financial institutions, and related federal obligations. Employment context challenges : Address the unique issues arising at the intersection of privacy law, employment relationships, and human resources practices.

: Address the unique issues arising at the intersection of privacy law, employment relationships, and human resources practices. Emerging technologies: Anticipate future legislative and regulatory focus areas through analysis of automated decision‑making, artificial intelligence, and privacy‑by‑design principles.

Download our compliance guide for organizations and align your business objectives today with Québec's complex and evolving privacy framework.

Download the PDF

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.