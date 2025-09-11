Lessons Learned While Walking My Dog

We welcomed a new puppy into our home a year ago. As a conservative estimate, I'd say I've logged 5 km a day walking our dog around our community.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

We welcomed a new puppy into our home a year ago. As a conservative estimate, I'd say I've logged 5 km a day walking our dog around our community. That's given me 1,825 km on foot to observe many of the hazards and risks that bring clients in to see me.

Here is what stood out to me:

RED LIGHTS

Far too many times I have seen cars run a red light. As a pedestrian, you must be vigilant in protecting your own safety, staying alert for a motorist doing the unexpected.

My most recent example, just a few weeks ago, was a near miss for me when a car — perhaps with a distracted driver on a phone — zoomed through a light that had already been red for a couple of seconds.

I was crossing multiple lanes on a major artery. I had already crossed three lanes of westbound traffic; two cars had stopped in two of the three eastbound lanes.

It was the sound of a roaring engine that caused me to pause in front of one of the stopped cars, and I was shocked when a car zoomed through the open lane.

TIMING OF PEDESTRIAN SIGNALS

Working on my files, I've learned that many traffic lights cycle for different lengths of time, depending on whether the pedestrian crossing button has been pushed. The cycle can be surprisingly quick if the pedestrian button hasn't been pushed and is more prolonged when activated.

In my example, I pushed the button, patiently waited for all traffic to stop, and then began to cross.

If I had failed to push the pedestrian button at that intersection and had simply begun to cross when the lights changed for cars, I would have had insufficient time to make it across all six lanes because the light cycle for vehicles is very short.

SPEEDING TRAFFIC

On foot, I see drivers who are speeding well above the posted limit daily.

DISTRACTED DRIVING

Walking about has alerted me to just how many folks continue to look at their phones when driving. Although everyone should know that using a phone while driving poses a risk, a high percentage of drivers continue to do so.

HEAVED SIDEWALKS

Much of my 1,825 km has been logged on municipal sidewalks. I have seen heaved sidewalk slabs, protruding roots, large holes, and other hazards for pedestrians. Sometimes the hazard is marked with florescent paint, making it easy to spot, but sometimes it is unmarked or hidden.

In my legal practice, I have acted for many unfortunate clients who had fractured bones because of unsafe sidewalk conditions.

WINTER MAINTENANCE

Some roads and sidewalks get good attention, but many do not. Whether you are walking or driving, ice, snow, or debris can pose a serious hazard. Be on guard!

DELIVERY DRIVERS

We now live in a world of online sales, and my travels take me past many delivery drivers. I spoke with one driver whom I saw make not one, but two, unsafe moves with his van.

First, he tried to back up onto a road at the same time that two cars were trying to make a right-hand turn. It caused confusion and created the risk of an accident. The same driver then stopped his large van at another intersection, completely blocking the view of traffic.

I was concerned enough that I knocked on the window and politely urged the driver to take better care for the safety of others.

ROAD WORK

Summer means lots of road work. Even with appropriate signage, the change in traffic flow can make some folks impatient. Others are simply confused by the detour. The unknown always seems to increase the risk to other motorists and pedestrians.

BE ALERT

No matter how alert and proactive you are as a driver or pedestrian, it isn't possible to avoid every hazard, but you certainly do yourself a favour by being attentive to your surroundings.

Unfortunately, in my law practice, I see the dire consequences when one of these hazards results in injury.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.